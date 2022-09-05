Drugovich gets his hands on the cup with victory in the Netherlands in F2 – Formula 2 News

Felipe Drugovich left the Netherlands with a hand on the cup and depending only on himself to win the 2022 Formula 2 season title at Monza, as early as next weekend. With the victory in the main race, the pole position and the fastest lap in the sprint on Saturday, the Brazilian added 28 more points to his account and saw his main rival, Théo Pourchaire, leave almost zero, scoring just the point of tenth place this year. Sunday (4).

Now, 70 points separate the two, and this scenario opens up the chance for Drugovich to be champion in the short race that opens the Italian round, the penultimate one on the calendar. For that, he would only have to prevent the Frenchman from deducting two points from the current difference, because, as the sprint is worth ten, there would be 68 more in play (considering the points from pole position plus the points given for each faster lap in the round) . With a lead of 69, he could no longer be caught, taking the title with three races to spare.

This also means that Drugovich can be champion even if he and Pourchaire do not score in the sprint race, as the Brazilian would keep the 70 points in front, and could no longer be reached.

Felipe Drugovich won the F2 main race in Holland (Photo: Reproduction / F2)

Logan Sargeant, who kept mathematical chances very remote, waved goodbye to any possibility by leaving Zandvoort with just one point on his account, won in the sprint race. The American, who still holds third place in the standings, has scored just 15 points out of a possible 156 since his two wins in the main races in England and Austria.

Jack Doohan also had a weekend to forget, even though he had a great race this Sunday. The Australian ended up getting involved in the incident that also took Tatiana Calderón and Clement Novalak out of the race and closed the Dutch round at zero, remaining in fourth place with 121 points.

Liam Lawson also retained fifth place in the standings, while Ayumu Iwasa overtook Enzo Fittipaldi and now appears in sixth. The Japanese from Dams had a good weekend, taking the podium in the main race, while Enzo leaves Holland with ten points from fifth place in this Sunday’s race.

Jüri Vips moved up to eighth place, while Jehan Darvuala lost a position and is now ninth. Marcus Armstrong, the winner of the sprint race in Zandvoort, closes the top-10 of the 2022 Worlds.

Formula 2 returns to the track next weekend, in Monza, for the Italy round. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 season.

Formula 2 2022, standings after 12 rounds:

poles wins SPOTS 1 F DRUGOVICH PM 4 5 233 two T POURCHAIRE ART 0 3 163 3 L SARGEANT carlin 1 two 130 4 J DOOHAN virtuosi two two 121 5 L LAWSON carlin 0 two 119 6 IWASA DAMS 1 1 114 7 AND FITTIPALDI Charouz 0 0 111 8 J VIPS High-tech two 0 99 9 J DARUVALA price 0 0 94 10 M ARMSTRONG High-tech 0 two 91 11 F DRESS ART 1 1 91 12 D HAUGER price 0 two 85 13 R VERSCHOR trident 0 0 85 14 R BOSCHUNG fields 0 0 40 15 C NOVALAK PM 0 0 36 16 J HUGHES Van Amersfoort 0 0 26 17 R NISSANY DAMS 0 0 18 18 D BECKMAN Van Amersfoort 0 0 17 19 R MERHI fields 0 0 15 20 THE CALDWELL fields 0 0 10 21 THE CORDEEL Van Amersfoort 0 0 8 22 M SATO virtuosi 0 0 6 23 C WILLIAMS trident 0 0 5 24 C BÖLÜKBASI Charouz 0 0 0 23 T CALDERON Charouz 0 0 0 24 L ZENDELI fields 0 0 0

