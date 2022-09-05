Drugovich gets his hands on the cup with victory in the Netherlands in F2 – Formula 2 News

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Drugovich gets his hands on the cup with victory in the Netherlands in F2 – Formula 2 News 1 Views

Felipe Drugovich left the Netherlands with a hand on the cup and depending only on himself to win the 2022 Formula 2 season title at Monza, as early as next weekend. With the victory in the main race, the pole position and the fastest lap in the sprint on Saturday, the Brazilian added 28 more points to his account and saw his main rival, Théo Pourchaire, leave almost zero, scoring just the point of tenth place this year. Sunday (4).

Now, 70 points separate the two, and this scenario opens up the chance for Drugovich to be champion in the short race that opens the Italian round, the penultimate one on the calendar. For that, he would only have to prevent the Frenchman from deducting two points from the current difference, because, as the sprint is worth ten, there would be 68 more in play (considering the points from pole position plus the points given for each faster lap in the round) . With a lead of 69, he could no longer be caught, taking the title with three races to spare.

This also means that Drugovich can be champion even if he and Pourchaire do not score in the sprint race, as the Brazilian would keep the 70 points in front, and could no longer be reached.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2
▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Felipe Drugovich won the F2 main race in Holland (Photo: Reproduction / F2)

Logan Sargeant, who kept mathematical chances very remote, waved goodbye to any possibility by leaving Zandvoort with just one point on his account, won in the sprint race. The American, who still holds third place in the standings, has scored just 15 points out of a possible 156 since his two wins in the main races in England and Austria.

Jack Doohan also had a weekend to forget, even though he had a great race this Sunday. The Australian ended up getting involved in the incident that also took Tatiana Calderón and Clement Novalak out of the race and closed the Dutch round at zero, remaining in fourth place with 121 points.

Liam Lawson also retained fifth place in the standings, while Ayumu Iwasa overtook Enzo Fittipaldi and now appears in sixth. The Japanese from Dams had a good weekend, taking the podium in the main race, while Enzo leaves Holland with ten points from fifth place in this Sunday’s race.

Jüri Vips moved up to eighth place, while Jehan Darvuala lost a position and is now ninth. Marcus Armstrong, the winner of the sprint race in Zandvoort, closes the top-10 of the 2022 Worlds.

Formula 2 returns to the track next weekend, in Monza, for the Italy round. O BIG PRIZE accompanies all the activities of the 2022 season.

Formula 2 2022, standings after 12 rounds:

poleswinsSPOTS
1F DRUGOVICHPM45233
twoT POURCHAIREART03163
3L SARGEANTcarlin1two130
4J DOOHANvirtuositwotwo121
5L LAWSONcarlin0two119
6IWASADAMS11114
7AND FITTIPALDICharouz00111
8J VIPSHigh-techtwo099
9J DARUVALAprice0094
10M ARMSTRONGHigh-tech0two91
11F DRESSART1191
12D HAUGERprice0two85
13R VERSCHORtrident0085
14R BOSCHUNGfields0040
15C NOVALAKPM0036
16J HUGHESVan Amersfoort0026
17R NISSANYDAMS0018
18D BECKMANVan Amersfoort0017
19R MERHIfields0015
20THE CALDWELLfields0010
21THE CORDEELVan Amersfoort008
22M SATOvirtuosi006
23C WILLIAMStrident005
24C BÖLÜKBASICharouz000
23T CALDERONCharouz000
24L ZENDELIfields000

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Collector reveals strategies and superstitions after finding 10 ‘legends’ stickers from the Copa album | Itapetininga and Region

With just a few months to go before the opening of the 2022 World Cup, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved