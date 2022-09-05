Drugovich wins race 2 in the Netherlands and closes in on the F2 title







The Brazilian anthem played again in Zandvoort this weekend! Felipe Drugovich won for the fifth time in the 2022 season and, with Theo Pourchaire conquering only one point throughout the entire Dutch stage, the Brazilian puts a hand on the cup of formula 2opening a 70-point lead with 78 at stake on the remaining two dates.

The MP Motorsport driver won by starting from pole position at his team’s home, surviving a red flag and two SCs. The Brazilian can be champion next week, in Monza.

Sunday’s race was chaotic, with five drivers retiring, including Jack Doohan, who was second before a second crash restarted after the safety car. Richard Verschoor inherited P2 with Ayumu Iwasa completing the podium.

Drugovich made a great start, with Doohan close in second. Logan Sargeant, who was in third, escaped at Turn 1 through the gravel, but his race ended shortly afterwards, due to a contact with Ralph Boschung who sent him to the protective barrier at Turn 7.

This led to SC’s first entry, and a contact from Beckmann and Nissany further complicated the situation. Repairs to barriers at the location of Sargeant’s crash forced the race to stop.

At the restart, Drugovich led with Doohan in half a second and Hauger in third. The stops started on lap 7, and the Norwegian was the first of the hands to stop, along with Fittipaldi.

Doohan suffered tire damage in a braking while trying to take the lead at Turn 1, being forced to a stop on lap 12, with Iwasa following. Drugo stopped on the next turn, returning in front of the Australian.

The SC was fired again on lap 17 after Marino Sato had a problem at his pit stop, with his front left tire misplaced, causing him to crash into turn 2.

The restart was even more chaotic, with other riders retiring, including Drugovich’s teammate Novalak, leading to yet another SC entry.

Once the stops were completed, Drugovich regained the lead, with Verschoor in second and Iwasa in third, while Pourchaire bet on the soft tires to take 10th position. Enzo Fittipaldi was fifth.

Now Drugovich has 233 points against Pourchaire’s 163. There are 70 advantage for the Brazilian with only 78 in play between the stages of Monza and Abu Dhabi, which allows him to be champion next weekend, needing only to maintain the difference to the Frenchman.

Formula 2 holds the penultimate stage of the 2022 season next weekend, following F1 at Monza.

Check out the final result of Formula 2 race 2 in Zandvoort:

