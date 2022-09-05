Drugs used for asthma and other diseases linked to changes in the brain – News

The regular use of glucocorticoids (potent anti-inflammatory drugs), including inhaled ones, was associated with some changes in the structure and volume of areas of the brain, as shown in a study published last week in the scientific journal BMJ Open.

According to the authors of the study, the relationship may explain neuropsychiatric effects – anxiety, depression, mania and delirium – in patients who make prolonged use of these medications.

This class of drugs includes drugs such as prednisone, prednisolone, betamethasone, dexamethasone, budesonide, and beclomethasone.

Glucocorticoids are effective and safe for short periods, but they are known to cause a number of side effects if used for longer.

These are medicines that can be part of the treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, leukemia, lymphoma, allergic rhinitis, asthma, herpes zoster, vasculitis and many others.

In previous studies, this class of drug has already been linked to side effects on metabolism, the cardiovascular system and even the musculoskeletal system.

There were indications that long-term glucocorticoid use had some link with structural abnormalities and shrinkage of certain areas of the brain, but the current study has managed to show the scale of this.

The authors used data from hundreds of people aged between 40 and 69 that were available from the UK Biobank.

They analyzed MRI brain scans of 222 subjects taking systemic glucocorticoids, 557 taking inhaled glucocorticoids, and 24,106 not taking these drugs.

None of the patients had a previous diagnosis of neurological, psychiatric or hormonal disorders or were taking antidepressant medications.

When comparing the results of MRI scans, the scientists observed that the white matter of the brain was less intact in patients who took systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids than in those who did not use them.

The white matter of the brain has the function of carrying neural signals.

According to the article, the effects of the drugs were greater in users of systemic glucocorticoids than in those using inhaled glucocorticoids – a closer analysis suggested that the effects may be even greater among those who use the drug for long term.

Systemic and inhaled medications have also been linked to changes in the caudate nucleus and amygdalas, gray matter areas of the brain that have cognitive and emotional functions.

The group of scientists also put patients through a test designed to measure the speed of information processing in the brain.

Those taking systemic glucocorticoids performed worse than those who were not, and reported more depressive symptoms, apathy, restlessness, and tiredness/lethargy.

On the other hand, those using only inhaled glucocorticoids reported only tiredness/lethargy – and to a lesser extent than users of systemic drugs.

“Although it remains unclear whether the size of the observed effects has clinical consequences for the glucocorticoid user population, these findings are remarkable given the common neuropsychiatric side effects of synthetic glucocorticoids,” the authors write.

New studies, however, are needed to establish whether there are differences between active ingredients, for example.

In high-income countries, it is estimated that between 0.5% and 3% of the population use corticosteroids annually.



