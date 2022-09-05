eight agribusiness billionaires from Ceará make the list

Eight people from Ceará are among the 54 billionaires in Brazilian agribusiness on the list of richest people in 2022. The index is carried out annually by Forbes, an American business and economics magazine.

The sum of the listed assets of Ceará is equivalent to R$ 14.15 billion. Among the prominent names are several members of the traditional Dias Branco family.

The Forbes ranking details who are the most wealthy entrepreneurs operating in the sector or who have their business directly related to production in the field.

The sum of the 54 Brazilian agribusinesses listed consists of R$ 402.20 billion. In total, the people of Ceará represent 3.51% of the fortune of the billionaires that appear in the list published by Forbes. In terms of number of people, they are equivalent to 14.81% of the list.

Forbes: the agribusiness billionaires from Ceará

Check out below who are the eight billionaires from Ceará in agribusiness on the Forbes list:

Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco

The highest-ranking woman from Ceará is the widow of businessman Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco (1934-2016). Currently, Maria Consuelo is the main shareholder of the food company M. Dias Branco, created by her husband.

Among agribusiness billionaires, the businesswoman occupies the 20th place. In the general ranking of richest people, the billionaire occupies the 78th position.







Maria Consuelo Leão Dias Branco leads Ceará in the list of Brazilian agribusiness billionaires











Equity: BRL 5.20 billion

Age: 87 years

Origin of equity: M. Dias Branco

Amarílio Proença de Macêdo and family

Alongside his brother Roberto, Amarílio Proença de Macêdo controls the J. Macêdo group. Created in 1939 by José Dias de Macêdo (1919-2018), father of the current owners, the company is currently the biggest reference in wheat milling in Brazil, owner of the brands Dona Benta and Sol.

Among agribusiness billionaires, the entrepreneur occupies the 32nd place. In the general ranking of richest people, the billionaire occupies the 144th position.

The family still manages the Hidracor paint brand, in addition to having businesses in the machinery sector.





Photo: Disclosure

Amarílio Macêdo









Equity: BRL 2.40 billion

Age: 77 years

Origin of equity: J. Macêdo

Everardo Ferreira Telles and family





Everardo Ferreira Telles is the current president of the Telles group













Currently, the Telles family manages the Telles Group, which operates in the production and distribution of ethanol and mineral water, in addition to manufacturing and packaging. The family still has tourism and livestock businesses, in addition to operating a solar power plant, located in the municipality of Pindoretama.

Among agribusiness billionaires, the entrepreneur occupies the 41st place. In the general ranking of richest people, the billionaire occupies the 240th position

Until 2012, the family owned the brandy brand Ypióca, founded in 1846. The brand, in addition to one of the factories, was sold to the English Diageo for R$ 940 million.

Equity: BRL 1.25 billion

Age: 77 years

Heritage origin: Ypióca

White Days Brothers

The five brothers are the sons of Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco (1934-2016), creator of M. Dias Branco. After the death of their father, they received equal shares in the company. However, the group is currently chaired by Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco Júnior. The brothers own brands such as Vitarella, Richester and Puro Sabor.

Among agribusiness billionaires, the brothers occupy the 48th to 52nd place. In the general ranking of richest people, they occupy the 271st position.

Maria Das Graças Dias Branco from Scotland (62 years old)

Francisco Ivens de Sá Dias Branco Júnior (61 years old)

Maria Regina Saraiva Leão Dias Branco Ximenes (60 years old)

Francisco Marcos Saraiva Leão Dias Branco (57 years old)

Francisco Cláudio Saraiva Leão Dias Branco (55 years old)

Equity: BRL 1.06 billion (each)

Origin of equity: M. Dias Branco

The 2022 richest list has a total of 290 names. The index is led by the American Elon Musk, from the automotive industry; followed by Jeff Bezos, who founded e-commerce giant Amazon.

