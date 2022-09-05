Emicida show at Rock in Rio has screams against Bolsonaro and pro-Lula (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Emicida show at Rock in Rio has screams against Bolsonaro and pro-Lula (video) 1 Views

“Guys, we remind you that the organization of Rock in Rio asked not to have politics at the festival”, joked the former president on Twitter edit




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Show of debutants and Justin Bieber mark the first Sunday of Rock in Rio

The first three days of Rock In Rio served to show that artists with good …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved