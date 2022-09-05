Emicida show at Rock in Rio has screams against Bolsonaro and pro-Lula (video)

“Guys, we remind you that the organization of Rock in Rio asked not to have politics at the festival”, joked the former president on Twitter edit

247 – As expected, the show by rapper Emicida was the moment of political demonstrations at Rock in Rio on Sunday night (4).

The audience called the classic “hey Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, as has happened in several performances of the festival, and at the end shouted for the former president: “olê olê olá, Lula Lula”.

“There were people saying that it was not polite to talk about politics on the festival stage. But if I’m alive, it’s because the Racionais back there decided to be political”, said Emicida, after leading a pro-Lula chorus.

In a interview with G1 the rapper disagreed with the opinion of Roberta Medina, vice president of Rock in Rio, that there is no politics on the stage of festivals like this.

“I don’t think the stage is a bubble or that the lives of artists are a bubble. Artists didn’t fall from Mars, you know? The non-political stance, by itself, is already a political stance”, commented the artist.

On Twitter, the ex-president made fun of him when he posted the video of the part of Emicida’s show with the cry of his name: “Guys, we remind you that the Rock in Rio organization asked not to have politics at the festival”.

