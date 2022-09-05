Emicida show ends with political demonstration

As in the first two days, the third night of Rock in Rio also had political protests, this time at the concert by singer Emicida, 37, on the Sunset stage.

At the end of the performance, the audience chanted “Hey, Bolsonaro, will you take the c*”, similar to what happened at the Sepultura and Criolo shows on the other days.

Emicida encouraged the audience to scream louder, suggesting they weren’t listening: “Can you speak louder?”

At the end, he thanked: “Thank you. You are f*cking. And on October 2nd, do it in the urn”, he added.

Afterwards, he continued to talk about politics: “There were people saying that it wasn’t polite to talk about politics on stage. But if I’m here, it’s because 30 years ago Racionais decided to be political in music”, he declared.

Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command

Justin Bieber's audience begins to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

1 / 9

Justin Bieber’s Audience

The public begins to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio! Justin Bieber fans are already there waiting for the singer’s concert on the World Stage

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Public protests against Bolsonaro on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

two / 9

public protests

The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, during the third day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Public protests in favor of Lula on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

3 / 9

public protests

With a flag with the face of the presidential candidate, Lula (PT), the public protested in favor of the PT during the third day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Rogério Flausino, from Jota Quest on the World Stage of Rock in Rio - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

4 / 9

Jota Quest on the World Stage

The band Jota Quest opened the third day of Rock in Rio on the Mundo Stage

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Luísa Sonza performs on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

5 / 9

Luísa Sonza on the Sunset stage

The singer Luísa Sonza performed on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage - Zô Guimarães/UOL

6 / 9

Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena

Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage at Rock in Rio

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Emicida sings on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio - Zô Guimarães/UOL

7 / 9

Emicida at Sunset

Emicida animated the audience on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio and his sow ended with protests against Bolsonaro

Zô Guimarães/UOL

Iza performs a super show on the third day of Rock in Rio at the Mundo Stage - Júlio Guimarães/UOL

8 / 9

Iza on the World Stage

Singer Iza delivered everything and a little more when she performed on the third day at Palco Mundo, at Rock in Rio

Júlio Guimarães/UOL

Iza thrills when singing with her mother on the Mundo Stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio - Reproduction/Multishow

9 / 9

Iza sings with her mother, Isabel

The singer Iza moved the audience by calling her mother, Isabel Cristina, to sing the song ‘No Woman No Cry’, on the Mundo Stage, at Rock in Rio

Playback/Multishow

