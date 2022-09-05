Emicida show ends with political demonstration

As in the first two days, the third night of Rock in Rio also had political protests, this time at the concert by singer Emicida, 37, on the Sunset stage.

At the end of the performance, the audience chanted “Hey, Bolsonaro, will you take the c*”, similar to what happened at the Sepultura and Criolo shows on the other days.

Emicida encouraged the audience to scream louder, suggesting they weren’t listening: “Can you speak louder?”

At the end, he thanked: “Thank you. You are f*cking. And on October 2nd, do it in the urn”, he added.

Afterwards, he continued to talk about politics: “There were people saying that it wasn’t polite to talk about politics on stage. But if I’m here, it’s because 30 years ago Racionais decided to be political in music”, he declared.

