Emicida show ends with political demonstration

As in the first two days, the third night of Rock in Rio also had political protests, this time at the concert by singer Emicida, 37, on the Sunset stage.
At the end of the performance, the audience chanted “Hey, Bolsonaro, will you take the c*”, similar to what happened at the Sepultura and Criolo shows on the other days.
Emicida encouraged the audience to scream louder, suggesting they weren’t listening: “Can you speak louder?”
At the end, he thanked: “Thank you. You are f*cking. And on October 2nd, do it in the urn”, he added.
Afterwards, he continued to talk about politics: “There were people saying that it wasn’t polite to talk about politics on stage. But if I’m here, it’s because 30 years ago Racionais decided to be political in music”, he declared.
Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command
1 / 9
Justin Bieber’s Audience
The public begins to arrive for the third day of Rock in Rio! Justin Bieber fans are already there waiting for the singer’s concert on the World Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
two / 9
public protests
The public protested against the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, during the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
3 / 9
public protests
With a flag with the face of the presidential candidate, Lula (PT), the public protested in favor of the PT during the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
4 / 9
Jota Quest on the World Stage
The band Jota Quest opened the third day of Rock in Rio on the Mundo Stage
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
5 / 9
Luísa Sonza on the Sunset stage
The singer Luísa Sonza performed on the Sunset stage on the third day of Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
6 / 9
Luisa Sonza and Marina Sena
Luísa Sonza invites Marina Sena to sing on the Sunset stage at Rock in Rio
Zô Guimarães/UOL
7 / 9
Emicida at Sunset
Emicida animated the audience on the Sunset stage, on the third day of Rock in Rio and his sow ended with protests against Bolsonaro
Zô Guimarães/UOL
8 / 9
Iza on the World Stage
Singer Iza delivered everything and a little more when she performed on the third day at Palco Mundo, at Rock in Rio
Júlio Guimarães/UOL
9 / 9
Iza sings with her mother, Isabel
The singer Iza moved the audience by calling her mother, Isabel Cristina, to sing the song ‘No Woman No Cry’, on the Mundo Stage, at Rock in Rio