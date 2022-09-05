Employee health plan undergoes annual readjustment

After a period of intense negotiations, the Higher Administration of the Federal University of Juiz de Fora (UFJF) and Unimed finalized negotiations on the annual readjustment of the health plan for servers. Despite the University’s attempt to reduce costs, the institutions agreed to a 19.8% increase in tuition and co-payments. The agreement is valid for the next 12 months.

Unimed’s initial proposal pointed to a 22.2% increase in monthly fees, alleging the impact of the global economic scenario and the Covid-19 pandemic on health plan operators across the country, which are going through a delicate moment, a result of escalating health care costs.

On the other hand, during the negotiation, the economic crisis was also considered, which directly interferes in the lives of UFJF servers, who have not had a salary readjustment for six years. The government subsidy, specific to supplementary health, has also been frozen since 2016.

Even in the midst of this unfavorable conjuncture, the agreement signed between UFJF and Unimed enables health care and assistance, with the ability to deliver high quality services to the institution’s nearly 10,000 users, including servants, dependents and aggregates.

The adjustment is based on the values ​​in the table contained in Clause One of contract No. 50/2018, with the possibility of a variable percentage for each server, according to age and salary groups. Next year, UFJF will start a new bidding process, as the contract with Unimed is valid until August 2023.

Reception to servers

Servers who need to make changes to the contract or clarify doubts about the readjustment may seek the service team formed by the Pro-Rectory of Personnel Management (Progepe) and Unimed. The service will be available at the Call Center (CAT), on the Juiz de Fora campus, between the 5th and 9th of September, from 8 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm, with the exception of the 7th, a national holiday. To welcome the academic community of Governador Valadares, Progepe made available a specific extension aimed only at solving these issues: (32) 2102-3979, during the same period.

Due date

Exceptionally in the month of September, for those with maturity on the 6th (automatic debit), the date will be changed to the 12th, in order to allow the collection of the readjustment within the month of September, avoiding retroactive charges. The other maturities will not change the date.

In case of doubt, the server can also contact Progepe, through the e-mail [email protected] or with Unimed Juiz de Fora’s 24-hour Relationship Center, by calling 0800 030 1166.

Other information and documents: https://www2.ufjf.br/progepe/servidores/assistencia-saude/