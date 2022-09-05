“Enough for me…”; Faby Monarca rips the verb against Record and says she doesn’t want to be invited to reality TV anymore

The famous opened the game and says that every year she is called to join the cast of A Fazenda, but emphasizes that even if she accepts, she is put aside.

After participating in Power Couple 4 in 2019 and Troca de Esposas in 2020, Faby still spoke about what he thinks about returning to the cast of another reality show on the network, A Fazenda. The famous revealed that she has already been invited to the program three times, but was left aside every time she accepted to participate.

In an interview given to tv news, the influencer talked about the calls she receives every year from the station. However, for not being much appreciated by the public, she ends up being thrown out of the dispute even accepting the proposal to return to the program. Faby is known to the public for causing confusion and for messing with the game. And for those who don’t remember, Faby was already a part of the show in issue 6.

“The production calls me every year, but in the end I don’t know why they don’t choose me, since they ask me so much. This thing of posting ‘who do you want to see on the show’ [nas redes sociais] doesn’t work, because they’re the ones in charge, and in the end, whoever the public wants“, explained Faby, regretting not being chosen to participate.

“I love working at Record, I love the production and the directors are fantastic. The station is also amazing, but for the choice of cast they need to leave more to those who understand this”, nudged the famous. And she continues: “Once again I’m asked if I’m interested in participating in the Farm, I’ve been invited about 4 times, I’ve stayed on the reservation once, well, that’s enough for me. Carelli and the production even try, but every year the bishops stop me, don’t invite me anymore because now it will be no!”she concluded on Twitter.