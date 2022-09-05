Entrepreneur Beto Sicupira has a fortune of R$ 39 billion

Carlos Alberto Sicupira, or just Beto Sicupira, is one of the richest people in Brazil is no longer of today. But for the first time, the 74-year-old businessman from Rio de Janeiro has moved from an individual position to join his family on Forbes’ 2022 billionaires list.

According to the publication, Sicupira rose one step from last year and is the fourth largest billionaire in Brazil. His fortune is estimated at R$ 39.85 billion, greater than the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of states such as Acre, Amapá, Roraima and Tocantins.

He is only behind his longtime partners, the entrepreneurs Jorge Paulo Lemann (1st) and Marcel Herrmann Telles (3rd) —who own R$72 billion and R$48 billion, respectively— and Eduardo Saverin (2nd), co-founder of Facebook and owner of R$ 52.8 billion.

Businessman owns exclusive helicopter. The modern aircraft was brought to Brazil by Belugaan Airbus supercargo plane that caused a stir at the end of July for its passage through the country.

Sicupira, who rarely speaks to the press and is a guaranteed presence at events about entrepreneurship, recently made the news when he acquired a luxury property that is for few.

According to journalist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, he bought the first model of one of the most expensive helicopters in the world, the Airbus ACH160, valued at US$ 19.5 million (R$ 101.1 million, at the current price).

Airbus ACH160 helicopter, model that was brought to Brazil inside the Beluga Image: Publicity/Airbus

About his longtime partner, Lemann stressed that Beto Sicupira “likes to take care of planes, boats, to take care of anything, to put things in order”. According to the richest man in Brazil, Sicupira “is a military man, in fact, he likes order”.

In addition to his millionaire tastes and a steady pulse, Sicupira started working as a teenager selling used cars and pants he bought in the United States.

His motto at work is well-known: “cost is like a nail. You always have to cut it”.

Carlos Alberto Sicupira is one of the partners of AB InBev Image: Mastrangelo Reino/Folhapress

Longtime partner of Lemann and Telles. Graduated in Business Administration from UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro), he built a good part of his wealth as a partner at Anheuser-Buschen InBev, or simply AB InBev, the largest brewery in the world and owner of the Brazilian Ambev. He holds about 3% stake in the company.

In the 2000s, alongside Lemann and Telles, he created the 3G Capital investment fund, which controls brands such as Burger King, Heinz and Lojas Americanas — the latter being acquired by the trio in the early 1980s. of the board of Americanas.

Sicupira was praised by Senator Renan Calheiros for his career as a businessman Image: Edilson Rodrigues/Agência Senado

Sicupira received homage from the Senate, in 2015, alongside four other entrepreneurs, with the delivery of the José Ermírio de Moraes Diploma. According to the president of the House at the time, Sicupira was a leader in undertaking, identifying opportunities and adding value to their businesses.

In August of this year, the billionaire said, during the XP Expert event, why Brazil is still seen as the country of the future, but it never gets there. According to him, the lack of investment in education leaves millions of people without opportunities.

“As long as we don’t have opportunity and access to equal opportunities for everyone, we won’t be the country of the future. It’s no use in a country of 215 million people to have access to opportunity for 15 million”, said the owner of almost R $40 billion.

Outside the business world, he has already declared that he uses his management expertise in the private sector as a kind of member of advice administration in partnerships with the governments of Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. He said he didn’t have the “courage” to be a politician or accept any executive leadership positions.