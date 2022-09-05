European stocks fall after new suspension of Russian gas; OPEC+ meeting, US holiday and more market affairs today

With US stocks closed for the Labor Day holiday, Asian markets closed mixed, while European stocks traded lower on Monday, after Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be stopped indefinitely, citing additional repair requirements.

U.S. futures rose on Monday after U.S. markets completed their third straight weekly decline, after a solid August jobs (payroll) report failed to allay fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to aggressively raise interest rates. interest rates to contain inflation. Stocks have been pressured over the past week by aggressive comments from Federal Reserve officials, signaling that interest rate hikes are not going away anytime soon.

At 8:30 am (Brasília time) the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) meets and market participants are betting that it will discuss production cuts in a scenario of falling prices and demand, even with Saudi Arabia , the biggest producer, saying that supply remains tight.

In Brazil, the week will be shorter, with an Independence holiday on Wednesday (7), when there will be no negotiations on B3, a date that promises to be marked by political demonstrations.

In indicators, at 10 am comes out the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

On the political side, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso suspended, in an injunction, the law that established a salary floor for nursing professionals. With that, the coordinator of the National Nursing Forum, Libya Bellusci, spoke about the possibility of a strike and a strike in the category.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US futures indexes operate with slight gains on the Labor holiday. On Friday (2), the markets ended their third weekly decline in a row after the August payroll.

For this week, investors are waiting for what the leaders of the US central bank will say. On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give his first public speech after his speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, which sent most of the market back to betting on a 75 basis point rate hike.

On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard will also speak at an event on economic and monetary policy outlook.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.38%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.25%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.10%

Asia

Asian markets closed lower, with the exception of China’s Shanghai ball, after growth in services activity in the country.

China’s Caixin Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) came in at 55.0, compared with a July impression of 55.5.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.42%

Nikkei (Japan), -0.11%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.16%

Kospi (South Korea), -0.24%

Europe

European markets operate in negative territory this early week, with market participants reverberating the suspension of Russian gas supplies to the continent.

The euro fell below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years on Monday after Russia said it would close its main pipeline to Europe indefinitely.

The gas supply disruption comes ahead of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday, when it is expected to raise its interest rate by 0.5% or 0.75% against a backdrop of concerns about Europe’s ability to meet its energy needs this winter and with the bloc’s economic growth.

In indicators, euro zone retail sales were down 0.9% year on year but up 0.3% month on month.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.90%

DAX (Germany), -2.60%

CAC 40 (France), -2.02%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -2.36%

commodities

Oil prices rise ahead of the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+). Investors are betting on OPEC+ moves to adjust production and support commodity prices.

Iron ore prices rose sharply after falling for five consecutive sessions due to lockdowns in China and weak economic data.

WTI Oil, +2.58%, at $89.11 a barrel

Brent Oil, up 2.59% at $95.43 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 3.98% to 692 yuan, equivalent to US$99.83

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -0.20% to $19,769.12 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This week is shorter, with holidays in the US and Brazil. Today (5th), the Stock Exchanges on Wall Street will be closed due to Labor Day. On Wednesday (7) there will be no negotiations at B3 due to the Independence holiday, a date that promises to be marked by political demonstrations.

Here in Brazil, the main data comes out on Friday (9): the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), referring to the last month of August. The average forecast of economists consulted by Refinitiv points to another deflation, the second in a row, this time of -0.39%. Therefore, in the annual comparison, the IPCA would decelerate from 10.1% (from July) to 8.71%.

On the international agenda, Europe, which has a full week, brings a large volume of indicators. In addition to a series of PMIs (Purchasing Managers’ Indexes), there’s the eurozone’s second-quarter Bruno Domestic Product (GDP) revision, which will be released on Wednesday. The Refinitiv consensus believes that quarterly growth of 0.6% will be maintained. But the most awaited moment of the week is the meeting of the European Central Bank, which ends on Thursday (8) with another decision on interest rates.

In the US, investors will be watching what Federal Reserve officials say throughout the week. On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell attends the “The State of Monetary Policy After 40 Years” event organized by the Cato Institute. The conversation with the chairman is scheduled to start at 10:10 am (Brasilia time).

Ahead of Powell’s speech, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard will also speak at an event on economic outlook and monetary policy on Wednesday. That same day, the Beige Book, a report on economic activity in the Fed’s districts, comes out.

Brazil

8:25 am: Weekly Focus Bulletin

10am: PMI Services

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, has a meeting with representatives of EXA Serviços de Tecnologia (closed to the press)

2 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of Itaú Asset Management (closed to the press)

3:00 pm: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, meets with the president of BNDES, Gustavo Montezano

4:00 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of the National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) (closed to the press)

5 pm: Guedes has a meeting with the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite

20:00: Campos Neto gives a lecture at the “Prêmio Valor 1000” event

20h: Electoral poll – IPEC

International

8:30 am: OPEC+ meeting

3. Barroso suspends law that establishes a floor for nursing professionals; Pacheco says he will seek solutions

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Luís Roberto Barroso suspended, in an injunction, the law that established a salary floor for nursing professionals. He added that he will ask the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, to include the matter on the plenary’s agenda for analysis by all colleagues in the coming days.

Barroso responded to a request from the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Establishments and Services (CNSaúde) and, in his decision, agreed with the entity’s argument about the risks of mass layoffs in hospitals. The minister also mentioned the reduction in the quality of services in the health sector, with the closing of beds.

On the other hand, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, said this Sunday that he will “immediately address the paths and solutions” to maintain the minimum wage for nursing.

4. Covid

Last Sunday (4), Brazil recorded 13 deaths and 11,905 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 126, a reduction of 10% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 19,528, which represents an increase of 21% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 170,187,218, equivalent to 79.22% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,830,993 people, which represents 84.17% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 102,661,530 people, or 47.79% of the population.

Santos Brazil (STBP3)

The Board of Directors of Santos Brasil (STBP3) approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of R$326.5 million, of which R$186,500,000.00 is based on the semi-annual balance sheet as of 06/30/2022; and (ii) R$ 140,000,000.00 (one hundred and forty million reais) to the profit reserve account. The amounts are equivalent to BRL 0.378066428 per share

Payment will be made on September 16, 2022, based on the September 2022 shareholding position.

Carrefour Brasil Group (CRFB3)

Carreforu Brasil opened the first 4 Atacadão stores converted from the Maxxi banner after less than 3 months from the conclusion of the acquisition of Grupo BIG. The open stores are all located in the state of São Paulo (SP) in the cities of Diadema, Jacareí, São José dos Campos and Santo André.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

