“Even if you are champion, send him away”; Fla fans lose patience with Dorival and choose ideal coach

Flamengo geared up under the command of Dorival Jr, started in the Brasileirão table and placed itself in the fight for the national Serie A title. There are already nine unbeaten games – seven wins and two draws – and almost two months since the last defeat in the championship. A positive sequence that made Rubro-Negro jump positions in the table and assume the vice-leadership of the national dispute. The performance is also positive in the World Cups.

Fla beat São Paulo 3-1 in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and applied 4-0 to Vélez Sarsfield in the same phase of the Copa Libertadores, sending the classification to the finals of both competitions. However, the posture and the coach’s choices did not please this Sunday (4). After Vélez’s rout last Wednesday (31), in Argentina, the expectation was that Dorival would give up the planning he has been adopting in the management of the squad. The coach has been climbing the alternative team in the Brazilian and the main team in the Cups. It has given results.

But, the understanding of Nação Rubro-Negra was that, with the advantage built in Libertadores, Fla should have gone to the field this Sunday morning (4), at Maracanã, with maximum strength to face Ceará. A win would reduce Palmeiras’ gap to five points, after Alviverde stumbled against Red Bull Bragantino this Saturday (3). Dorival chose to maintain the strategy he has been using. Of the holders, only the goalkeeper Santos, in addition to David and Luiz Pereira, who are suspended in Libertadores and Gabigol who is suspended in the South American competition.

With news, such as Varela’s debut on the right-back and a pair of midfielders formed by Pulgar and Diego, Fla came out of the first half losing 1-0 and under boos from the crowd. Commander Rubro-Negro then made use of Pedro, Éverton Ribeiro, Vidal and Matheuzinho (Varela started playing) right at the break. Gabigol equalized early on in the second half. Jô, scorer of Ceará’s goal, was sent off and left Vozão with one less since 16′.

But, the Flamengo team could not turn the score around and frustrated their fans, staying seven points from leader Palmeiras. Gabigol was still sent off in the final minutes. The situation, which was no longer good in the stands of Maraca, got worse later, on social networks. On the Web, the Nation expressed its irritation with Dorival and even chose the ideal coach for the next season. See the backlash:

“That’s not a coach for Flamengo, even if he’s a champion, he sends him away. Coach is Sampaoli”;

“I don’t have the clout to be a Flamengo coach, although I’m doing a good job, I can’t stay next year. Imagine Sampaoli with this squad…”;

“He’s treating the fans as if they were dumb, small coach, he’s not up to Flamengo, the team has improved but it’s still little for what Flamengo is, the guy is afraid of a team that is in the relegation zone of Camp. Argentine and with a difference of 4 goals in the confrontation, joke hahaha.”;

“After what he did today this is a joke, an affront to the fans’ intelligence, inexplicable what he did today a 4×0 advantage not putting the main te today is giving up even more after the result of Palmeiras yesterday”;

“He can say whatever he wants there… but he’s showing that he gave up… there was no reason to join this team today… the difference is absurd in Libertas… and Palmeiras doesn’t have more CoB… That’s the curriculum of not having a big championship…”

“Dorival admittedly doesn’t want to be responsible for winning the Brazilian. He makes it very clear that it’s a recovery campaign. He doesn’t want any demands in that sense. Just now that we have the best squad of all time and we could think of a triple crown.”

(sic)