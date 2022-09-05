Events that could impact the stock market this week

Published at 20:05

Events on the market’s radar this week:

Holiday in Brazil

On Wednesday, the 7th, there will be no trading on the Brazilian Stock Exchange due to the Independence holiday. On that day, political demonstrations are planned.

On Tuesday, the 6th, the trading session may have reduced liquidity due to the holiday.

holiday in the usa

Exchanges in the United States will be closed this Monday, the 5th, due to the Labor Day holiday. Without the US, liquidity in emerging markets like Brazil could be lower this Monday.

official inflation

On Friday, the 9th, official inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for August will be released. The consensus of analysts consulted by Refinitiv projects deflation of -0.39%.

This data can move the market, especially shares of interest rate sensitive companies such as construction, technology and e-commerce.

eurozone

On Thursday, the 8th, the meeting of the European Central Bank and the decision on interest rates will take place in the morning. Analysts expect that interest rate hikes in the region should be accelerated.

Still in the Eurozone, another highlight is the review of the Gross Domestic Product, which will be released on Wednesday morning.

Powell’s speech

On Thursday, US Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell is due to address an event at 10 am. The last time he spoke, at the Jackson Hole symposium, he made most market analysts return to betting on a 75 basis point hike in US interest rates. Powell’s speech could bring additional volatility to the markets.

New Ibovespa theoretical portfolio

The Ibovespa’s new theoretical portfolio begins to take effect this Monday, September 5th. Arezzo&CO ON (ARZZ3), Raízen PN (RAIZ4) and São Martinho ON (SMTO3) enter the Ibovespa. Exit the JHSF ON (JHSF3). In total, there are 92 assets from 89 companies.

The five assets with the greatest weight in the composition of the index were: Vale ON (14.194%), Petrobras PN (7.343%), Itaú Unibanco PN (5.992%), Petrobras ON (4.829%) and Bradesco PN (4.731%).

corporate news

Stock market study

