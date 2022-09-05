Everything you need to know about ‘The Merge’, out this week – Money Times

After years of planning, Ethereum (ETH) approaches “The Merge” – the long-awaited update on blockchain from the Web.

Assuming everything goes according to plan, The Merge will be the biggest historical event in Ethereum until now, as the network permanently changes the underlying consensus mechanism used to ensure network security.

The main objective of The Merge is to change the current consensus mechanism used – proof-of-work (PoW) – to proof-of-stake (PoS), in order to help the energy efficiency of the company. Ethereum.

Technically, the PoS blockchain from Ethereumcalled Beacon Chain, is now live, but has not yet been integrated into the main blockchain, which remains, for now, in PoW.

When The Merge is activated, it will merge the current blockchain with Beacon Chain. After this event, the Ethereum will operate in proof-of-stake.

Why is The Merge happening?

The reason why the team at Ethereum wants to make the transition to proof-of-stake is mainly to make the network more efficient in terms of energy consumption.

The consensus mechanism currently used by the Ethereum relies on mining, in which computer chips are used to solve cryptographic puzzles.

Although PoW is efficient, this mechanism is energy intensive, resulting in high carbon emissions from cryptocurrency mining.

It is estimated that Ethereum consume approximately 75 terawatt hours (TWh) per year – the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of the Australia.

This consumption is different in a proof-of-stake system, in which the blockchain is assured by validators, selected by the staking in tokens. Validators of Ethereum must lock 32 ETH ($48K) to be eligible.

Anyone can be a validator node as long as they meet the staking requirement. Users can also pool their assets and delegate these tokens to a validator and split the rewards.

By placing their own assets as collateral, users accept the risk that, if they act in bad faith, the staking tokens could be cut and users could lose their own funds. This is the incentive to be a positive agent in the network.

It is similar to miners who need to invest in mining equipment and pay for electricity to mine blocks. The idea is that this makes it more beneficial for network operators to behave positively than if they try to attack it.

However, removing the mining process and replacing it with staking eliminates high costs of acquiring expensive hardware and a lot of electricity. Therefore, it has the potential to make the Ethereum a much more energy efficient network and to reduce the carbon footprint.

the team of Ethereum predicted that switching from the PoW to PoS mechanism will dramatically reduce energy costs by 99.95%, resulting in an annual energy expenditure of 0.01 TWh per year.

When will The Merge come to Ethereum?

Ethereum Foundation confirmed that The Merge will be finished between September 10 and 20, 2022.

According to the organization, the event will take place in two stages: Bellatrix and Paris.

The first stage – Bellatrix – will take place at 8:34 am PT on September 6th and will update the Beacon Chain to prepare it for The Merge.

After Bellatrix, the second stage – Paris – will make the switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake blockchain. The exact moment of the transition is not yet known, but the merger between the two blockchains will take place when the network reaches a pre-determined “total terminal difficulty”.

Based on blockchain estimates, Paris is expected to take place on September 15 – but the date could fluctuate a few days earlier or later.

What was done to prepare Ethereum?

developers of Ethereum spent years planning the move to proof-of-stake.

The gradual development towards The Merge took place through two main developments. The first was the creation of the Beacon Chain, in December 2020, which started the first phase of the transition to proof-of-stake.

Since then, Beacon Chain works as a PoS blockchain that operates in parallel with the Ethereum and where users can stake ETH.

The purpose of launching the Beacon Chain before the transition was to ensure that there would be enough ETH staking on the network at the time of merging the consensus mechanisms. Currently, Beacon Chain has around 13.2 million ETH staking, spread across 418,000 validator nodes.

Another purpose of Beacon Chain was to test the PoS consensus mechanism in production for a significant amount of time and without impacting the mainnet, which hosts billions of dollars in assets.

During 2022, in preparation for The Merge, developers at Ethereum performed several tests on testnets (“testnets”) – exclusive clones of the Ethereum used for experimental purposes.

Several testnets, including Kiln, ropstenSepolia and Goerlihave already gone through The Merge and are operating in PoS code.

These tests helped developers discover problems and improve client software used to operate Ethereum, such as Nethermind, Geth and Erigon. This was done to make The Merge transition smoothly.

Will the Merge make the network more scalable?

A common mistake among users of Ethereum is that The Merge will increase the total capacity of the network, which would make blockchain faster and cheaper to use. In reality, this is not the case.

Since the update only changes the consensus mechanism of the Ethereum – that is, how the network agrees on who will create blocks of transactions – this will not particularly affect the rules governing fees and transactions.

Similarly, the time to process new blocks will change slightly, reducing from 13 to 12 seconds.

So even after The Merge, the Ethereum will still be subject to congestion and spikes in transaction fees during times of high demand. To that end, there are other plans for scaling through a multi-tiered system – including multi-variety rollups.

At the same time, The Merge prepares the Ethereum for future scalability upgrades to the base layer, such as sharding, which makes it possible to split the blockchain into shards and allow parallel processing of transactions between them.

How will the Ethereum toke economy look like?

The Merge’s arrival at Ethereum It also has economic ramifications. The blockchain of Ethereum will face a huge emission reduction soon after upgrading to PoS. Therefore, there is a potential for the supply of ETH to become deflationary.

According to current estimates, the creation rate of new ethers will drop by 90% after The Merge, due to the fact that validator rewards will be significantly lower than mining rewards issued in PoW.

A recent post on the main community website of Ethereum states that the PoW blockchain pays out 13K ETH daily to miners. After The Merge, the site estimates that around 1,600 ETH will be paid out in validator rewards – an 88% reduction.

The drop in rewards happens not long after the Ethereum have introduced a burn rate.

This is a fee, present in every transaction on the blockchain, that is not intended for the miner or validator, but is burned and made inaccessible. The idea of ​​the burn rate is to slowly reduce the supply of ether over time.

Since the burn rate was introduced, more than 2.6 million ETH has been burned – valued at approximately $3.76 billion at the current ether price.

As a result, the network Ethereum will emit much less ETH annually, but will continue to burn a large amount of the cryptocurrency in the same period. If the grid burns more than it emits, then it will be deflationary – with supply decreasing each year, rather than increasing.

This is likely to happen if the price of the gas fee – a key part of transaction fees – goes above 16 gwei.

What will happen on Ethereum after The Merge?

Assuming The Merge is successful, the update will remove one of the biggest issues with the Ethereum – the environmental impact – and will allow the network to focus on other relevant issues, mainly scalability, to allow more transactions at lower costs.

Removing the environmental problem caused by PoW could have a big impact on the future of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), most of which are developed in the Ethereum. NFTs are also the target of much criticism, which points to both technological and environmental problems.

After The Merge, there may be security issues. The update will have no impact on contracts implemented in Ethereum and therefore applications should continue to function normally.

However, that won’t stop people from looking for possible problems to try to fix them or exploit them in an attack.

After the update is complete, the amount of ether staking on the Ethereum will remain blocked. Looting will be allowed after the Shanghai update, estimated to take place between 6 and 12 months after The Merge.