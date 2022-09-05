EXCLUSIVE: BNDES contacts banks to sell 11% of Energisa

BNDES contacted banks on Friday to select a financial adviser to help it find a buyer for its stake in Energisa, a transaction worth about R$2 billion, people familiar with the matter told the Brazil Journal.

In recent weeks, speculation in the market was that the BNDES would launch a follow-on or one block trade to dispose of the position, but it has now become clear that the bank prefers an organized process with financial or strategic investors.

BNDESPar became the owner of 11.38% of Energisa’s capital last month, when it converted a debenture with subscription bonus. The development bank subscribed the debenture in 2015 to support Energisa in the acquisition of Grupo Rede – which brought a new growth vector for the Botelho company.

The bonds were converted at R$16.47, and the paper is currently trading around R$43.50.

In addition to financial investors, the most logical buyer for the position would be Energisa itself. The company recently entered the dispute for Celg, the Goiás distributor that Enel put up for sale – but the Italians entered into an exclusive negotiation with Equatorial Energia.

Energisa is worth R$20.7 billion on the stock exchange and is trading at around 12x the estimated profit for 2023.

Geraldo Samor