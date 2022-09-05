Experts lose information on the cell phone of a Brazilian who tried to kill Kirchner and put investigations at risk

Team hired to unlock Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel’s device reset the equipment to ‘factory settings’

Luis ROBAYO / AFP

Cyber ​​experts reset phone to factory settings



A mistake could jeopardize investigations into the attack on the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner. That’s because cyber experts in charge of unlocking Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel’s cell phone, a Samsung Galaxy A50, reset the device to “factory settings”, according to the local press. “The responsibility of the judge, the prosecutor and those who manipulated the accused’s cell phone is very serious,” wrote the vice president’s lawyer, Gregorio Dalbón, on social media. In this way, no information that existed on the cell phone will serve as evidence in trial. The content was considered essential for the investigation of the participation of more people in the attack and if the act had been premeditated. “If the information of some journalists is confirmed, we will initiate another process against all those responsible for this major judicial ‘error’ and/or the possible aggravated cover-up”, said the person responsible for the defense of Kirchner. The Brazilian was arrested last Thursday after pointing a gun and trying to shoot twice at the politician and refused to testify to federal judge María Eugenia Capuchetti and prosecutor Carlos Rívolo, responsible for the case. He also refused to provide the passwords for the cell phone that was seized in a search operation at his home, along with ammunition and a laptop.

*With information from EFE