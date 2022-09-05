Fachin cites political violence and limits Bolsonaro’s decrees on the purchase of weapons and ammunition | Policy

The decrees were already being analyzed by the Supreme but had the judgment suspended in 2021, after a request for a view from Minister Nunes Marques, one of Bolsonaro’s nominees to the Court.

Fachin’s decisions were made in parallel orders. He claimed urgency provoked by the election which, he says, “exaggerates the risk of political violence”.

Nunes Marques suspends trial on gun decrees after Moraes votes against

“While it is advisable to wait for the contributions, always careful, resulting from requests for view, after more than a year and in the light of the recent and regrettable episodes of political violence, it is necessary to grant the precautionary measure in order to protect the very object of deliberation of this Court”, stated.

“In other words, the risk of political violence makes the need to grant the injunction extremely and exceptionally urgent.”

In the decisions, Fachin determines that:

Possession of Firearms it can only be authorized to persons who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have a real need;

it can only be authorized to persons who concretely demonstrate, for professional or personal reasons, that they have a real need; The acquisition of firearms for restricted use it can only be authorized in the interests of public security or national defence, not because of personal interest;

it can only be authorized in the interests of public security or national defence, not because of personal interest; Quantities of purchaseable ammunition are limited to what, in a diligent and proportionate manner, guarantees only what is necessary for the safety of citizens.

Fachin’s decisions must be taken to the virtual plenary referendum, in which ministers enter their votes in the Court’s electronic system. No date has yet been set for the review.

In the decisions, Fachin also says that one should “inquire whether facilitating the circulation of weapons in society increases or decreases the expectation of private violence.”

1 of 1 Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF. — Photo: Playback/YouTube Minister Edson Fachin, of the STF. — Photo: Playback/YouTube

“International human rights law imposes on the State that the situations of use of firearms by its agents and, in exceptional cases, by individuals, obey the necessity, the adequacy and, finally, the unequivocal triumph of a certain legally protected interest. about the subjective right to life”, he said.

The actions were presented to the STF by the PSB and the PT against 2019 decrees that increased the possibilities of acquiring firearms in the country.

In March of last year, Fachin, who is the rapporteur of the actions, voted to declare the decrees unconstitutional. According to the minister, studies show that the greater amount of weapons circulating in society increases crime and violence.

Fachin stated that there is consensus in the international community on the need for firearms control.

In September, Minister Nunes Marques asked for a view (more time to analyze the cases) and suspended the trials. Two ministers had accompanied the rapporteur: Rosa Weber and Alexandre de Moraes.

Reporters of lawsuits against the government’s gun decrees had already suspended most of the changes made by the government.