Famous band rents Boeing 727 to take their things from Brazil to Argentina

Regular visitors to Brazil, the Boeing 727-200F jets of the Uruguayan airline Air Class carry out a wide range of missions, including transporting band equipment during festivals. Thus, as has happened on other occasions, such as Lollapalooza or previous editions of Rock in Rio, the classic plane was once again requested by a musical group.

According to sources told AEROIN, in the second week of September, the world famous band Green Day departs for Buenos Aires after performing at Rock in Rio 2022. While the members of the group will travel in a passenger aircraft, their equipment will be boarded in the classic Boeing 727 of Air Class.

The flight date and time are still pending confirmation. Green Day’s presentation at RiR 2022 is set for September 9.

Air Class is based at Montevideo airport and operates a fleet of two classic Boeing 727 aircraft with a capacity of around 24 tons of cargo on charter flights throughout the region.

