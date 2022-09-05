Fan gets a gift from Anitta, but is disappointed

Advertising Could not load ad

After selling the doors of his house to go to a concert by Anitta, the native of Paraná Diego Maximo participated in the Sunday with Huck this Sunday (04). The singer appeared on video and sent the boy new doors, but he was disappointed: “Where is she?”.

The case went viral in June. Diego sold the doors to his bathroom, the suite, the guest room and the bedroom itself to go to the concert. anita at the Rock in Rio in Lisbon. In the Globo program, he told his story in the Believe Who You Want.

At the end of the attraction, the native of Paraná was surprised with a message and a gift from the singer. She bought Diego four new doors for him to replace the ones she sold. “Diego, you’re really crazy, aren’t you? Sell ​​the doors of the house to go to my show, boy! I thought it was crazy! But, well… I’m glad you had fun, I hope you enjoyed it, that I served in this show long enough to be worth the streets”, said Anita.

Who added: “But you won’t be without a door anymore! Let’s solve your problem. Now you have the door of your house back. For God’s sake, don’t sell again, boy!”. Afterwards, the show’s big screen opened and there were the four doors sent by the artist to the Brazilian fan.

Diego, however, preferred to find the singer herself on the attraction’s stage. “He was waiting for Anita”, commented Lívia Andrade. “Where is she?” said the boy. “She didn’t come, love. thought it was her”, observed Déa Lucia. “He is singing at Rock in Rio”, said Fábio Porchat, seeing the guest’s disappointment.