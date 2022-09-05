Fan hospitalized at HGE after organized fight was involved in the attack on the Bahia bus

A confrontation between fans of the organized Os Imbatíveis, from Vitória, and Bamor, from Bahia, in the neighborhood of São Caetano, left three tricolors hospitalized at the State General Hospital (HGE) this Sunday (4). The CORREIO found that one of them is Marcelino Ferreira Barreto Neto, a member of Bamor who was indicted for the attack on the Bahia bus, hit by a homemade bomb, on Avenida Bonocô, in February.

According to the report, Marcelino, known as Netinho, suffered a serious eye injury and fractured an arm, but he is not in danger of dying. The other two people hospitalized, identified as Alexandre Santana Franco and Lucas Queiroz da Silva, are also not at risk, although one of them suffered a subsidence in the skull.

The attack on the Bahia bus ended with the indictment of four people for minor bodily injury (Marcelino and three others), which is why Esporte Clube Bahia protested at the time and protested again this time. The club issued a statement in which it states that “barbarism is normalized”.

This Sunday’s fight took place at Largo da Argeral, in São Caetano, in the early afternoon, hours before Vitória faced ABC in Barradão, for the third round of the decisive quadrangular of the C Series. the twists.

In Whatsapp groups, members of organized groups reported that the conflict originated on August 28, the day of the match between Bahia and Vasco, in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship. TUI members allegedly set up “ambushs” for those from Bamor who were going to the stadium that day, taking materials used by the fans. And this Sunday, in retaliation, members of Bamor were in São Caetano, armed with iron bars, waiting for the Vitória organization to pass towards Barradão. However, they would be outnumbered and got the worst of it.

In a statement, the Civil Police stated that 53 people were taken to the Flagrantes Central because of the episode. The investigation is still at an early stage, and police have no further details to provide.