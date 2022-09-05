Fan who sold house doors to see Anitta gets surprise from the singer | TV & Famous

Have you ever thought about selling the doors of your house to see a concert by your idol? 🚪🤔 Diego, Anitta’s fan, did exactly that to accompany the singer’s concert at Rock in Rio Lisbon – and he not only managed to watch it live, but also got a special message from the artist on Sunday with Huck.
This Sunday, 04/9, during the “Believe Whoever You Will”Diego confirmed the whole story to Luciano Huck, saying that he sold the doors to his bathroom, the suite, the guest room and the bedroom itself 😱.
At the end of the picture, the fan was surprised with a message and a more than special gift from Anitta. The singer bought Diego four new doors, for him to replace the ones he sold! See the reaction of anitter in the video above 👆.
Anitta sends a message to a fan who sold her house to see her show — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
“Diego, you’re really crazy, aren’t you? Sell the doors of the house to go to my show, boy! I thought it was crazy! But, well… I’m glad you had fun, I hope you enjoyed it, that I served in this show enough to be worth the streets”, said Poderosa.
“But you won’t be without a door anymore! Let’s solve your problem. Now you have your door back. For God’s sake, don’t sell again, boy!”, added the popstar. And it’s okay that Diego was very happy winning the doors, but isn’t it that, as soon as the screen opened for him to see the present, the fan really went to look for Anitta? 😅
A fan wins Anitta’s doors, but he really hopes to find the singer — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
And of course Anitta’s other fans, who were watching the show from home, reacted to the moment and Diego’s small disappointment: