Fan who took the Post Malone stage talks about Marquezine’s likes and ex’s call after Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio

“I only slept for two hours, and when I woke up, my friends told me everything. Post Malone retweeted it, Bruna liked the thing… I said: ‘Wait, wait, I’m going over there for a drink'”, he tells Gshow, laughs.
Success was immediate! Before taking the stage, Theo had 3,400 followers and now, this Sunday afternoon, his profile is already followed by more than 19,000. “There are some verified profiles tagging me, but I don’t know them, I don’t know if they’re famous. The ones I really know were the apparent ones there, like Bruna and Astrid (Fontenelle)”, he details.
And there’s more! Theo reveals an unexpected contact:
“An ex girlfriend called me, but I didn’t answer. It’s all right (Laughter)”
Relive the moment Theo played with Post Malone
Post Malone invites fan to sing on the Mundo Stage
In a chat with gshow, Theo revealed that no record company has not contacted him yet. The expectation is great, as he has been dedicated to his solo career since 2018. There are more than 15 songs released since then and an average of 1,300 monthly listeners on Spotify. The moment is cheering for new partnerships.
“The producer of a great national rapper called to make a song with him, together. Let’s see!”, celebrates Theo.
And what about his next dream? You can already imagine, even more after having played with the idol on the stage of one of the biggest festivals on the planet.
“Playing like Theo Kant on the World Stage of Rock in Rio is the next dream, yes. There are still many steps to go there, but I want to be to others what these guys are to me”, guarantees Theo, still thinking about John Mayer and Tyler the Creator , his other inspirations alongside Post Malone.
