fans have cell phone camera “burned out” by lasers at Alok concert

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 52 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on fans have cell phone camera “burned out” by lasers at Alok concert 0 Views




On social media, fans report having damaged cell phone cameras after

On social media, fans report having cell phone cameras damaged after Alok’s “laser show” at Rock In Rio

Photo: Playback/Twitter

A new fear unlocked: that of filming a show on the cell phone and having the camera damaged by some laser from the presentation. This happened to Rodrigo Barbosa, 29 years old, during the Hello at the Rock in Rio, last Saturday, 3rd. Outraged by the situation, he tweeted the last photo he took before having his camera “broken” and it went viral. The post garnered more than 215,000 likes.

In an interview with Earth, Rodrigo says he was very close to the stage, filming the show. During Alok’s green lasers moment, his camera had colored lines. “At the time, I was desperate, because I really wanted to register the show of Post Malonethe attraction I most wanted to see”, he says.

At the time, his reaction was to turn off his cell phone and hope that the situation would return to normal. “I think it was just a ‘bug’”, he says, as his camera returned to normal after restarting the device.

The case even reached Alok himself. The artist responded to the tweet, asking if the fan was on the festival zipline. The questioning arose because, during his presentation, the lasers were directed upwards.

Rodrigo says he is a big fan of the festival, in which he appears in almost every edition. He had also been to more than one Alok show – including the last edition of Rock In Rio, in 2019. However, this was the first time something similar had happened to him.

Now, he will try to find out if your cell phone is still under warranty and check if it really hasn’t damaged something. “If not, I will follow in the faith, anyway”.

This case is not unique. The topic is hot on Twitter, with people sharing videos showing their cameras being damaged by being exposed to lasers at parties and festivals. There are even other reports similar to Rodrigo’s about Alok’s concert at Rock In Rio. Check out some cases and reactions:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Priscila Fantin publishes images bandaged in the hospital and worries fans: “Evolution is slow”

Entertainment The actress appears smiling and happy, showing that she is doing well and receiving …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved