fans have cell phone camera “burned out” by lasers at Alok concert

A new fear unlocked: that of filming a show on the cell phone and having the camera damaged by some laser from the presentation. This happened to Rodrigo Barbosa, 29 years old, during the Hello at the Rock in Rio, last Saturday, 3rd. Outraged by the situation, he tweeted the last photo he took before having his camera “broken” and it went viral. The post garnered more than 215,000 likes.

In an interview with Earth, Rodrigo says he was very close to the stage, filming the show. During Alok’s green lasers moment, his camera had colored lines. “At the time, I was desperate, because I really wanted to register the show of Post Malonethe attraction I most wanted to see”, he says.

At the time, his reaction was to turn off his cell phone and hope that the situation would return to normal. “I think it was just a ‘bug’”, he says, as his camera returned to normal after restarting the device.

The case even reached Alok himself. The artist responded to the tweet, asking if the fan was on the festival zipline. The questioning arose because, during his presentation, the lasers were directed upwards.

Oxe, were you on the zipline? 😂😂 — Alok (@alokoficial) September 4, 2022

Rodrigo says he is a big fan of the festival, in which he appears in almost every edition. He had also been to more than one Alok show – including the last edition of Rock In Rio, in 2019. However, this was the first time something similar had happened to him.

Now, he will try to find out if your cell phone is still under warranty and check if it really hasn’t damaged something. “If not, I will follow in the faith, anyway”.

This case is not unique. The topic is hot on Twitter, with people sharing videos showing their cameras being damaged by being exposed to lasers at parties and festivals. There are even other reports similar to Rodrigo’s about Alok’s concert at Rock In Rio. Check out some cases and reactions:

I found Alok’s laser cool, my camera even acquired it pic.twitter.com/aoK63Dg0N0 — pedro diniz (@pedrudinizz) September 4, 2022

Alok I have the video of the exact moment the laser hits my cell phone and burns the camera. See you in court. — ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔦𝔰𝔱𝔬 𝔑𝔦𝔥𝔦𝔩 𝔓𝔯𝔞𝔢𝔭𝔬𝔫𝔢𝔯𝔢 🫀 (@paulovjcastilho) September 4, 2022

What I learned today: – several people had their cell phone camera damaged at Rock in Rio because of Alok’s laser

– Photographers said it ruins cameras anyway.

– and that in wedding parties/15 years there is a big fight between DJs and Photographers for that. — Renato Bacon 🥓 (@RenatoBacon) September 4, 2022