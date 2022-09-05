FGTS 2022: Know in which situation the benefit can be withdrawn

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is a right benefit of every worker who works with a formal contract. However, the amounts deposited can only be redeemed in certain situations, such as retirement or in other cases provided for by law.

The savings account is created by the employer, who must monthly deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary. Remembering that the right is not deducted from the remuneration, with an additional portion destined for the fund.

Recently, the Federal Government made it possible for workers to carry out an extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from their balance in the FGTS. Deposits were closed in the last month, but redemptions can be made until December 15, 2022.

Another option to withdraw FGTS resources is through the birthday withdrawal. The modality was created in 2019 and annually grants a portion of the total balance of accounts linked to the worker’s Guarantee Fund, in the month of his birthday. However, it is necessary to adhere to it.

Check out other situations that allow the release of FGTS amounts:

Dismissal without just cause by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement payment of financed property (by the SFH – Housing Financial System);

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination due to mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms;

Being a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years old or older;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the holder, the dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal.

How to consult?

To check the balance of FGTSthe worker can access one of the following service channels:

FGTS application (available for Android and IOS);

Caixa Econômica Federal website;

Caixa’s Call Center – calling 0800 726 01 01 and informing the CPF;

Physical branches of the bank.