Fies won a new app: see how to use it

As of last Thursday (1), Caixa Econômica Federal starts another form of Fies debt renegotiation, the FIES Caixa application. In it, students who use the financing will be able to access the outstanding balance and choose the best way to refinance the debt, with discounts of up to 99%.

In addition to renegotiating debts, users can also monitor contract data and other services from Fies (Education Financing Fund).

Fies Caixa app

The government defined in July this year the rules for debt negotiation. Interested in paying off the outstanding balance with the best conditions should renegotiate until December 31, 2022. According to the Federal Government’s forecast, more than 1.85 million students will be able to benefit from the use of the application.

The renegotiation conditions rules consider the delay in payments. For example, people who do not have delays will have a 12% discount on the debt amount, if the payment is in cash.

Students with loan installments overdue for 90 days will not be charged for interest and fees, and will also have the 12% discount if payment is made in cash. The 12% discount will not be applied in the case of citizens who choose to pay the debt up to 150 times.

Students who have been late for more than one year, but who have received Emergency Aid or are enrolled in CadÚnico (Cadastro Único), get a 92% discount if payment is made in cash. Whoever is in arrears for more than five years and is in the same situation, the discount goes up to 99%if paid in cash.

how to use the app

Follow the steps below to use the Fies app.

Install the Fies Caixa app (available for Android or iOS); Open the app and tap on the “FIES renegotiation“; Make sure the contract is ready for renegotiation, for that, check all the data; Simulate the types of renegotiation that are available; Confirm the chosen renegotiation data; Read and accept the additive term; Issue the ticket.

It is worth mentioning that renegotiation will only be activated when you make the payment of the first boleto.

Image: rafapress / shutterstock.com