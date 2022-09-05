Fight between Vitória and Bahia fans leaves injured in Salvador | Bahia

A fight involving fans of sports clubs Vitória and Bahia left at least three men injured on Avenida Nestor Duarte, near Largo da Argeral, in the neighborhood of São Cateano, in Salvador. The confusion happened early this Sunday afternoon (4), hours before Vitória’s game, which should be at 5 pm.

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was activated and took the victims to the State General Hospital (HGE). There are no details on the health status of the three men. [As imagens são fortes, confira no vídeo acima]

In images recorded by people involved in the confusion, and posted on social networks, the groups narrate that it was a fight between organized supporters. In the images it is possible to see many men with T-shirts and materials from the Torcida Uniformizada os Unbatíveis (TUI), from Vitória.

One of them threatens to attack rivals and displays a brass knuckles – a type of melee weapon made of metal, which fits in the fingers to potentiate injuries during the punch. Until the last update of this report, TUI had not yet positioned itself in relation to the fight.

The Military Police were called and were at the scene to contain the confusion. Dozens of fans wearing TUI shirts were surrendered and seated on the floor to break up the confusion.

