FII CSHG Renda Urbana (HGRU11) sells another store leased to Casas Pernambucanas

The FII CSHG Renda Urbana concluded the sale of another store that was part of the fund’s portfolio and was leased to Arthur Lundgren Tecidos, a group known as Casas Pernambucanas.

According to a notice to the market, the property located in the city of Votuporanga (SP) was sold for R$9.919 million, equivalent to R$5,255.90 per square meter. The value of the deal is 34% higher than the total invested in the space and 31% above the market price.

According to the fund’s calculations, the transaction represents a profit equivalent to R$ 0.14 per share.

Last week, CSHG Renda Urbana had already announced the sale of stores located in Mogi das Cruzes (SP) and Pato Branco (PR).

The sale of spaces is part of the portfolio strategy to improve the quality of the portfolio, as indicated in the management report released in January of this year.

In line with the plan, in recent months the fund sold stores leased to Casas Pernambucanas in Caçador (SC), Lorena (SP), São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), Francisco Beltrão (PR), Garça (SP) , São José dos Campos (SP) and Videira (SC).

At the end of August, the portfolio also signed a commitment for the purchase of Dutra 107, a commercial complex located in the city of Taubaté, in São Paulo. The fund will disburse R$ 68.25 million for the project, an amount equivalent to R$ 3,177 thousand per square meter.

