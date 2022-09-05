Find out how much more or less the new Netflix plan will cost

Netflix has not yet made official the new values ​​involving a strategy that seeks to attract advertisers. On the other hand, advertising money serves to make services cheaper, ensuring that fewer people are dissatisfied. A leak released by Bloomberg showed the differentials of the proposals studied by the sales team.

Netflix price estimate

It is estimated that the plan Netflix which promotes advertisements and reduces monthly fees, is between US$ 7 and US$ 9. Therefore, it will arrive in Brazil costing from R$ 19, in an attempt to increase competitiveness. Currently, the cheapest price is US$ 9.99 or R$ 25.90, recently readjusted, given the justification of the broad portfolio.

Trying to reverse the fall after the controversy

The company recently decided to test an extra user charge on associated accounts. However, observations made in some South American countries resulted in unpleasant surprises. Most rejected the idea, claiming that the amounts charged are already excessive, as competitors have been gaining ground.

Differences in signatures

The most basic plan Netflix does not offer high definition images and the subscription with HD support costs US$ 15.99 or R$ 39.90. The 4K options are even more expensive, reaching US$ 19.99 or R$ 55.90, for those who want to invest in quality and cinema experience. Other than that, spatial range, drop-down and download audios should remain.

About displaying ads

The plans are expected to become official between October and December of this year, with a deadline for old subscribers to have the opportunity to experience the conditions. For every 1 hour of content viewed, 4 minutes of advertising will be broadcast, remembering that there will be no targeting, so practically all users should receive the same commercials, as happens on television.