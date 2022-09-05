firefly edition arrives broken to fans

The Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I is reaching consumers, but many of them have not celebrated when they take the products out of the package, because they came damaged due to the lack of adequate protection. The games were shipped to carriers in just one paper package.

Many Twitter users shared photos of how the edits reached their homes. For a $100 product, dissatisfaction is unanimous. They pointed out that Sony needed more careful attention to the packaging process to avoid possible damage during shipping.

received #TheLastofUsPartI Firefly Edition, but I am EXTREMELY disappointed with the poor packaging used by @PlayStation, resulting in damage! C’mon @AskPlayStation you need to do better, there was ZERO packing material. People collector paid level pricing for this! @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/vw28dhzSOz — Minneapolite (@revolutionwifi) September 2, 2022

Well this is how my Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part 1 was delivered. I’m not impressed @PlayStation. Who do I need to contact to get the box replaced? I’m opening it regardless because I should be able to play a game on release. @AskPlayStation @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/ZOrXC81iXm — Connor Collects! (@SuperClashGamin) September 2, 2022

Let’s try this again… This is how my $100 collector’s edition was delivered from @PlayStation As a collector and massive LoU fan, this is severely disappointing. @AskPlayStation 🤬 pic.twitter.com/ybcUlUgQry — Ains (@Porshapwr) September 2, 2022

Consumers contacted PlayStation Direct support to request an exchange, but they did not offer this possibility due to lack of stock, only “a coupon for 20% off a next game purchase”.

Firefly Edition of The Last of Us Part I sold for high prices

The search for the Firefly Edition has been skyrocketing. In the United States, stock replenishment takes a few minutes before it runs out again. Therefore, scalpers are taking advantage of the scarcity of the product to sell it six times more expensive than the original price.

Advertisements on eBay show units for $600, and some fans have surrendered to this option due to the lack of options at official retailers. Brazilians also ended up without the option of the package for purchase — on the official website, the product was not available here.