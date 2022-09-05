First Monkeypox (Monkey Smallpox) case confirmed in Cabrobó-PE

Patient is a female child and is only 5 years old, he is being accompanied by the Health Surveillance team

Of the two reported suspected cases that were previously reported, one was positive and the other negative.

The negative case was discarded and released from home isolation. Information from the Municipal Health Surveillance team.

The positive case is a 5-year-old female child who is still in home isolation.

The Municipal Surveillance and the VIII Geres team were at their home to inform the child’s mother of the diagnosis and to adopt the appropriate measures.

According to information from the Health Surveillance Coordinator of the Municipality of Cabrobó, the child is doing well and remains in home isolation, until the complete disappearance of the symptoms and continues to be monitored by the Municipal Surveillance and by the team of the Basic Health Unit to which he belongs.

This week, two more suspicious cases were reported for Monkeypox, (monkey smallpox), they are still in home isolation awaiting the result of the exam.

So far, four cases of Monkeypox (Smallpox of the Monkeys) have been reported in Cabrobó-PE.