first weekend had politics and yearning for Bieber

The long-awaited first weekend of Rock in Rio 2022 has come to an end. In addition to the outstanding shows, the first three days of the festival were marked by many political demonstrations, gossip in the world of celebrities and the soap opera around Justin Bieber’s show.

Check out the highlights:

political demonstrations

Close to the elections, the first weekend of the festival was marked by political demonstrations both from the audience and on stage. On Friday, during the Sepultura show, and on Sunday, at the Emicida show, it was possible to hear the audience asking “Fora Bolsonaro” loud and clear.

There were people who even invaded a live broadcast on TV Globo to ask for the current president to leave.

‘Hey, Bolsonaro…’: Fans invade Globo live and curse president at RiR Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

On the first day of Rock in Rio, the French death metal band Gojira took advantage of the show to bring an important message about the Amazon.

Joe Duplantier, vocalist, is a well-known environmental activist. He took the stage with a face paint made with annatto, and during the song “Amazonia”, which talks about deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest, he called out Brazilian indigenous chiefs.

Also on Friday, the band Living Color opened the show dedicating the PSOL councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Marielle Franco, murdered along with her driver Anderson Gomes, in 2018. “This one is dedicated to Marielle Franco”, said the vocalist. Corey Glover.

Later, during the song “Wall”, he showed a poster written “Vote” on one side and “Democracy” on the other, which caused the public to protest against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Afterwards, Glover said: “I don’t know how to say that in Portuguese, ‘fuck fascism’!” (“fuck fascism”, in free translation).

Living Color pays tribute to Marielle Franco during a performance at Rock in Rio Image: Playback/Multishow

Ratos de Porão performed with the flag of the Landless Movement, MST, hanging from a speaker. Bassist Juninho wore a T-shirt from the movement. While the audience chanted “hey, Bolsonaro, go take the c*”, the group accompanied with the instruments.

celebrity gossip

As was to be expected, an event packed with celebrities provided some gossip ranging from stardom to ex-husband enjoying a backstage show.

Protected Jade Picon and the relationship with Larissa Manoela

According to Lucas Pasin, columnist for splash, Jade Picon barely set foot in Rock in Rio and was surrounded by security and aides. He tried to contact the former BBB and now actress, but was ignored.

According to the reporter, Jade looked him up and down, showing that she had heard the interest in the interview. She was taken to an exclusive area and journalists could not even greet her.

Jade Picon gives a star show and ignores the press at Rock in Rio Image: Rogério Fidalgo

Jade Picon was still the protagonist of another story that hovered behind the scenes. According to the newspaper Extra, Larissa Manoela would have ignored the request of a photographer to take a picture with the influencer.

The two took to social media to comment on the episode. “Every day they try to create a different female rivalry… There’s no need for it, regardless of whether it happened or not, no one is forced to take a picture with anyone AND IT’S OK!”, Jade wrote on Twitter.

“Even because rumors always run around, but no one tells the truth about what happened. By the way, is your security ok? The ride back in the van yielded good moments.” [risos]”, replied Larissa Manoela, calming the situation.

Even because rumors always run around, but to tell the truth of what happened no one says. Is your security ok? The return in the van yielded good times lol — Larissa Manoela ✨ (@larimanoela) September 4, 2022

to Lucas passinthe eternal Maria Joaquina denied any rivalry with Jade: “We found out about this story today when it came to light. We talked and just yesterday we left together. It was unfounded information”.

Annoyance with husband harassment

Renato Goes and his wife, Thaila Ayala, enjoy the second day of Rock in Rio Image: Reginaldo Teixeira

According to Lucas Pasin, Thaila Ayala was not very happy when she arrived at the Rock in Rio VIP box on Friday accompanied by her husband, actor Renato Góes.

The actress rolled her eyes a few times when she noticed the “Mar do Sertão” heartthrob being approached by fans for selfies. She also asked the press: “Release my husband soon”. All the annoyance with the harassment was very clear with the faces and mouths made in the vip space of the music festival.

When asked if she was bothered by the harassment of Renato Góes, she denied: “No, normal. He is very dedicated. I keep learning with him at home. I think it’s really cool to see this return, because it’s a lot of delivery. kind of ‘I went there to do a little dance’. It’s a lot of delivery and I’m drooling”, he said.

To the columnist, the actor denied that it was jealousy: “Now? [sobre o incômodo]. Not. She was in agony to go eat. Hungry. And she wanted to dance.”

Whindersson watched Luísa Sonza’s show backstage

Yesterday, while Luísa Sonza was performing on the Sunset stage, Whindersson appeared backstage. The moment soon became a subject on social media, as the two divorced in 2020.

The soap opera around the Justin Bieber concert

Justin Bieber at Rock in Rio 2022 Image: Brazil News

But the highlight of the weekend is, of course, the soap opera surrounding Justin Bieber’s performance.

On Saturday, rumors emerged that the Canadian singer should cancel the shows scheduled for September 14 and 15 in São Paulo. Although the performance at Rock in Rio was standing, the information was enough for fans to be concerned about the artist’s appearance at the festival.

Even in the midst of doubts, Bieber’s fans went through many perrengues to watch him up close. The beliebers, as they are known, faced a lot of rain, running around and even knocked down a fence.

The day passed and the artist did not arrive. Meanwhile, more rumors emerged on social media: that the presentation would only last 30 minutes. The more humorous comments said that Bieber would perform via zoom straight from the airport.

Four hours before the show, the singer arrived in Rio de Janeiro. With about 20 minutes to go before the performance, he took a helicopter to the city of Rock in Rio.

After a day marked by speculation, Bieber arrived at the appointed time and presented the entire setlist: the show lasted about 1h30min.

For now, there is still no official cancellation of the performances in São Paulo.

Rock in Rio 2022: third day has pop command