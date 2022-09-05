Flamengo performances: Léo Pereira is the best on the field in stumbling at Maracanã | Flamengo

Saints – No guilt in the goal. For the rest, he participated more in the game with his feet than was required with defenses. Sober as usual – Note: 6.0

Varela – Good start with individual plays, but he was inefficient in attempts. Clearly lacking game rhythm and ball time. There’s a lot to evolve – Note: 5.5

David Luiz – Varela was well covered in the first half and in the areas. Still ventured into the attack – Note: 6.5

Leo Pereira – He maintained the very high level of performance of the Cups. Well in direct combat and with the ball at his feet – Note: 7.0

Ayrton Lucas – It gave options in the first half, but it was little used. In the final stage, he had to worry about Mendoza’s advances in his sector- Note: 6.0

flea – Great game for the Chilean in his first time as a starter. Very good in the air play and positioning. It occupies spaces, distributes the game and plays in a simple way. He took away Mendoza’s depth and finishing on the goal throw, he did the right thing – Note: 6.5

Diego – Good interceptions, but it didn’t give the necessary dynamics to speed up the pace on the ball out – Note: 5.5

Victor Hugo – Probably his worst game among the pros. He did not find himself in the field and participated little- Note: 5.0

marine – Difficulty in duels and also to find spaces. Discreet performance – Note: 5.5

Everton Chives – You can’t say he didn’t try hard, but he’s still far from his best level. Almost scored a goal from outside kick – Note: 6.0

Gabriel – Lots of participation and struggle. He was rewarded with the 100th goal in the Brasileirão precisely in the 200th game for Flamengo. In the end, sent off for two yellow cards – Note: 6.0

Vidal – He tried to organize the team in the search for the comeback. A lot of serenity in decision making – Note: 6.5

Matheuzinho – It gave the necessary depth to the sector for Flamengo to exploit. good performance – Note: 6.5

Ribeiro – He came in to give the necessary dynamics to the midfield and fulfilled his role – Note: 6.5

Pedro – Almost a goal in a kick placed from outside the area – Note: 6.0

Matheus França – He came in at the end and participated well in the pressure in search of the comeback – Note: 6.5

