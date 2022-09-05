Flamengo player, Gabigol enjoys Rock in Rio alongside Gabriel Medina – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Striker and surfer were present on the third day of the festival

Flamengo players are moving the nets by being present at the biggest music event in the world, Rock in Rio. And with Gabigol it couldn’t be different, since shirt 9 attended the City of Rock this Sunday (04). The striker went to the third day of the festival accompanied by surfer Gabriel Medina, with whom he went along to check out the night’s performances.

The third night of Rock in Rio featured a team of celebrities. Some Flamengo players were present at the event alongside actors, athletes and influencers, who formed the frame of dozens of guests on the VIP lists assembled at the festival.

Gabigol even caught the public’s attention and was quite successful when he arrived at the event, being fanned by fans, with whom he stopped to take pictures. The player went to check out the third day at the City of Rock, which featured performances such as Jota Quest, Iza, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber on the World stage.

Before going to the festival, Gabigol was present in the 1-1 draw between Flamengo and Ceará, for the Brazilian Championship. The next match will be at Maracanã, next Wednesday (07), in the return game of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América. The match will be against Vélez Sarsfield (ARG), starting at 21:30 (Brasília time). The first game ended in a 4-0 rout. Fla’s tickets for the game against the Argentines are already sold out.