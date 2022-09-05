Fluminense coach highlights inattention of the defensive system

Fluminense lost to Athletico 1-0, at Arena da Baixada, this Saturday (3), for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the result, Fernando Diniz’s men saw rivals approaching and could end the round outside the G4.

The drop in the team’s performance is reflected in the number of goals they conceded. Only in the last 10 games were 14 goals conceded. The Tricolor is among the eight worst defenses in the Brasileirão. Another fact is that Tricolor had not conceded a goal in six consecutive matches since 2021. In a press conference, Diniz made a long analysis of his defensive system.

– If analyzing the defensive system by the goals scored is the easiest analysis… we have to think of the system as the chances we gave to the opponent and we gave very few chances. Against Palmeiras, Rony scored a goal with a bicycle. Today there was this extremely difficult goal to make… a corner ball, we gave in the rebound and it came to Cuello. We had the mistake of letting it cross and a bad positioning in the area. Pablo anticipated and scored a difficult goal and then they had a shot at the entrance of the area. That’s it. You can’t say that the defensive system is bad. Not against Fortaleza and Palmeiras. I think against Inter we played badly. I agree that we have to stop conceding goals. We are attentive to do more than what we are doing so as not to concede goals. We’re racking our brains to sort out the details. Today, it was an easy cross to avoid and we had a mismatch in the area. Athletico didn’t concede a goal, but we had clearer chances – he said.