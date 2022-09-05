Focus Report: Inflation expectations fall and GDP rises for 2022 and 2023

The financial market further reduced the inflation expectation for 2022 and 2023 and raised the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) not only this year but also the next, show data from the Focus Report released this Monday (5) by the Central bank.

It was the tenth consecutive drop in the projection for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year and the third for the next, in addition to the tenth consecutive increase for the GDP estimate in 2022 and the first for the growth of the economy in 2023

The expectation of financial institutions consulted weekly by the BC for this year’s IPCA fell from 6.70% a week ago to 6.61% and, for 2023, from 5.30% to 5.27%. On the other hand, the forecast for GDP growth rose from 2.10% to 2.26% and from 0.37% to 0.47%, respectively.

Despite the improvement in the projections for 2022 and 2023, the market began to estimate a worsening in the economic scenario in the medium term, by raising the Selic expectation at the end of 2023 (from 11.00% to 11.25%) and also that of the 2024 inflation (from 3.41% to 3.43%).

In addition, the market maintained expectations for the Selic at the end of 2022 (13.75%), 2024 (8.00%) and 2025 (7.50%) and for the dollar in the next 3 years (US$ 1 = BRL 5.20 in 2022 and 2023 and BRL 5.10 in 2024). But it marginally raised the estimate for the American currency in 2025 (from BRL 5.17 to BRL 5.18).

Inflation off target

Despite downward revisions to inflation projections for this and next year (6.61% and 5.27%), they are still well above the BC target (3.5% and 3.25%, respectively). With a tolerance of 1.5 percentage points, the target will be met if the IPCA stays between 2% and 5% in 2022 and between 1.75% and 4.75% in 2023.

In other words: if the scenario currently projected by the market occurs, the BC target will be breached for three consecutive years (because in 2021 Brazil’s official inflation index closed the year at 10.06% and the target ceiling was exceeded).

The market expectation for this year’s IPCA (6.61%) is below the monetary authority’s projection (6.80%), but remains far from the BC scenario for both 2023 and 2024 (the market predicts 5.27% and 3.43%, against 4.6% and 2.7% for the institution).

For 2024, the financial institutions consulted forecast an IPCA above the center of the target (3.43%, against a target of 3% and a projection of 2.7% by the BC). This indicates a de-anchoring of market expectations in relation to those of the monetary authority (for 2024, the target will be met if it stays between 1.5% and 4.5%).

