Former president of Fundação Palmares says he had lunch at the inauguration of a committee stolen by a delivery man in SP | Sao Paulo

Former president of Fundação Palmares Sérgio Camargo, candidate for federal deputy in São Paulo for the PL, used his social media this Saturday (3) to say that an app driver stole the food that would be served at the inauguration of his electoral committee.

“A left-wing Uber driver stole all the food from the inauguration of my electoral committee in São Paulo. He said I’m a racist FDP and left with hundreds of snacks, as well as pies, breads and cakes. We called the police,” wrote the candidate. .

In another post, Sérgio Camargo explained that the “snacks stolen by the left-wing Uber driver” were donated by a supporter of his campaign who owns a bakery.

2 of 3 Posts by Sérgio Camargo on social networks talking about the theft of food. — Photo: Reproduction Posts by Sérgio Camargo on social networks talking about the theft of food. — Photo: Reproduction

Initially, Camargo said that the owner of the bakery who made the donation would file a police report, but later said that “fearing revenge on left-wing marginality”, the establishment gave up on the idea.

Still on social media, Camargo said that one of the bakery’s owners saw that the driver was black and that he had stolen the food – which had the total value of R$ 700, when he saw that it would be delivered to his committee. “When the bakery called, the driver said racists will not pass. The real racists are all on the left. He is proof of that,” the candidate said in a new post.

On the same night, candidate Nise Yamaguchi, who is also running for a seat as federal deputy for PROS in São Paulo, brought food to the inauguration of the committee.

“If the Uber leftist thought he was going to starve the right, he was wrong. Dr Nise kindly brought food for the committee’s opening party. Thank you, friend. What a nice gesture!”, Sérgio Camargo published.

O g1 contacted Uber, but received no response as of the publication of this report.

3 of 3 Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Foundation, in a photo with President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Foundation, in a photo with President Jair Bolsonaro — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Sergio Camargo’s History

Sérgio Camargo was dismissed from the presidency of Fundação Palmares by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on March 31 of this year, after a series of controversies at the institution.

Camargo even said that “he was a vagabond killed by other vagabonds”, generating criticism not only in the government but also in the Judiciary. At the time, Minister Gilmar Mendes said that he needed to be contained in his discriminatory behavior.

The exoneration came days later and was published in the Official Gazette. Camargo had been in office since late 2019.