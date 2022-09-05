Fortaleza vs Botafogo live by Série A: follow in real time – Play

In search of extending the sequence of victories and moving up in the table, the Strength receives the Botafogo in this sunday (4) at Arena Castelão. The match is valid for 25th round of Brazilian championship. With the stadium full, the ball starts rolling from 16:00 (Brasília time).

The game timeline

0-15m from the 1st T | Fortaleza started the match with great intensity. At 14 seconds, on the ball out, Juninho Capixaba crossed in the area. Thiago Galhardo punctured, but Romarinho dominated and kicked with great danger. With a high markup, the team put a lot of pressure on Botafogo, which closed. At 14, the visitors responded with Eduardo, who demanded a great defense from Fernando Miguel.

15-30m from the 1st T | In the very busy match, Botafogo opened the scoring with Eduardo, at 18. The midfielder took advantage of Jeffinho’s cross from the right and finished with no chance of defense: 0x1. Leão almost equalized at 20, with Juninho Capixaba taking advantage of a free kick rebound. Afterwards, Fernando Miguel made great saves in submissions from Tiquinho Soares and Adryelson.

30-50m from the 1st T | Botafogo maintained the offensive posture with the favorable score and extended it to 35 minutes. After Marçal’s corner kick, Cuesta deflected his head and Eduardo completed: 0x2. The Ceará team could not impose itself to seek the reaction and was stopped by the opposing defense. At 48, Thiago Galhardo shared with goalkeeper Gatito and claimed a penalty, but the referee ordered him to continue.

Break

Strength : Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Zé Welison and Thiago Galhardo; Romarinho, Moisés and Robson. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

: Fernando Miguel; Brítez, Benevenuto, Titi and Juninho Capixaba; Lucas Sasha, Zé Welison and Thiago Galhardo; Romarinho, Moisés and Robson. Coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda. Botafogo: Catito Fernandez; Rafael (Lucas Mezenga), Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê, Eduardo and Lucas Fernandes; Jeffinho, Victor Sá and Tiquinho Soares. Coach: Luis Castro.

Competition: Serie A – 25th round.

Date: September 4, 2022, Sunday.

Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia).

Goals: Eduardo, at 18′ 1Q (0-1) and at 35′ 1Q (0-2).

Yellow card: Marçal (BOT).

Location: Arena Castelão.

Broadcast: TV Verdes Mares, Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares and Diário do Nordeste.

