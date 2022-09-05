Gabigol becomes the most expelled player in Brazil since joining Flamengo | Flamengo

Gabriel Barbosa completed 200 games with the Flamengo shirt precisely in the game in which he conquered (more) a personal mark: the youngest player to score 100 goals in the Brasileirão. But the day was not just one of positive memories for the striker, who has reached his seventh expulsion since 2019.

The shirt 9 of Flamengo is the player who has been sent off the most in Brazilian football in the last four seasons. Of the red sevens, only one was due to a foul, which was the first, in the defeat to Peñarol, in Libertadores in 2019. A frontal cart made Gabi receive the straight red.

Another five red cards were for unsportsmanlike behavior – being divided into categories: disrespect to the referee, provocation, offenses to the referee, irony and light aggression. One card was for complaint. In all, three straight red cards.

Five expulsions took place when Flamengo was home to the match. The survey by the Statistical Spy indicates that the expulsions happened four times by the Brasileiro, twice by the Libertadores and once by the Carioca.

After being expelled for complaint, Gabigol complains: “That’s why Brazilian football is this floodplain”

With the exception of the expulsion against Bahia, which happened in the 10th minute of the first half, all the others happened in the second half. For the most part, Gabi was sent off in the 30’s of the second half, three penalties in stoppage time.

Despite this, Flamengo’s balance is positive: four victories, two defeats and a draw. Gabi, in turn, scored in three of the seven games. In all, four goals, two of them in the 2019 Libertadores final, in which he was sent off in the last minute of the match for making obscene gestures provoking the River Plate crowd.

The striker’s average is one expulsion every 28 games. Regarding yellow cards, the situation is a little different and more representative. There are 58 yellow cards in 200 matches, that is, a punishment for every 3.44 games played by Gabigol.

Gabigol’s expulsions by Flamengo Competition Match Goal Card Reason Libertadores 2019 Flamengo 0 x 1 Peñarol 0 Direct red – 75 minutes front cart Brasileirão 2019 Gremio 0 x 1 Flamengo 1 Red – 74 minutes Unsportsmanlike attitude (disrespecting the referee) Libertadores 2019 Flamengo 2 x 1 River Plate two Direct red – 95 minutes Unsportsmanlike attitude (provoking rival fans) Carioca 2020 Fluminense 1 x 2 Flamengo 0 Red – 93 minutes Complaint Brasileirão 2020 Flamengo 4 x 3 Bahia 0 Direct red – 10 minutes Unsportsmanlike attitude (offense to refereeing) Brasileirão 2021 Flamengo 0 x 4 Internacional 0 Red – 63 minutes Unsportsmanlike attitude (clap your hands ironically to the referee) Brasileirão 2022 Flamengo 1 x 1 Ceará 1 Red – 94 minutes Unsportsmanlike attitude (light aggression, kicking the ball at the opponent)

The red card against Ceará due to the second yellow card in the match. At half-time, Gabi went to the tunnel complaining with referee Paulo Zanovelli da Silva, who applied the first yellow card.

At 48 min of the 2nd half – Gabigol is sent off for kicking the ball towards Zé Roberto

At the end of the match, the forward took a quick free-kick, the ball hit the opponent, and the referee considered it unsportsmanlike, pointing out a slight aggression from shirt 9. Second yellow card. Red card applied. And Gabi misses Flamengo against Goiás, on Sunday.

