Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet share the same box at Rock in Rio, but she doesn’t talk about her ex | Rock in Rio 2022

The day after her ex, Gabriel Medina, dropped in at Rock in Rio, Yasmin Brunet went to check out the festival’s schedule this Sunday (4th). With a casual look, the model arrived at the VIP space of the place, posed for photos and talked about the shows that she intends to enjoy on the night that has Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

There, she said that she was a little hoarse and that the secret to enduring so many days of festival was to drink plenty of water and try to sleep well.

Yasmin also said that she really wants to see Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, but was late for the presentation of Luísa Sonza.

“But I know she always rocks,” he said.

Words only ended when she was asked about finding exes, like Gabriel Medina at the festival, Yasmin broke the conversation and said she needed to go.

On Saturday (3), Medina was in the same space and talked about being caught kissing Jade Picon. The athlete said that he is concentrating on his competitions and that he has stopped worrying about what he cannot control, such as his personal life. (See more in the video below).

Gabriel Medina talks at Rock in Rio about intimacy and kisses in Jade Picon

Hours after Yasmin Brunet arrived, Gabriel Medina arrived at the scene this Sunday (4). He was in the group of friends, which also included Pedro Scooby and his wife Cintia Dicker, who left her pregnant belly out.

Gabriel Medina

Cintia Dicker and Pedro Scooby

Yasmin Brunet