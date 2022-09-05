Gabriel Sater is surprised by Dona Déa’s unusual proposal | TV & Famous

Since the Trinity said goodbye to “Pantanal” that many fans make an appeal for the return of the character. While the requests are not answered, the public killed the character’s longing a little with the presentation of Gabriel Sater in “Domingão with Huck”. next to the conductor João Carlos MartinsGabriel sang “Indian love“, theme of Jove and Juma in the 9.
After the performance, Gabriel joined Dona Dea, Father Fabio de Melo and Lívia Andrade to watch closely Lip Sync Battle. But when he sat on the last bench, Dona Déa gave a good-natured “complaint”:
“They took you away from me. I’m going to complain to the production. Gabriel, who do you like best?”
“I like brownies,” Gabriel replied.
At that moment, Dona Déa gives Gabriel and the guests a scare like that. Watch: 😲
Dona Déa plays with Gabriel Sater
Focus on Gabriel’s face: 😳
Gabriel Sater is faced with a joke by Dona Déa, in ‘Domingão com Huck’ — Photo: Globo
Of course, this moment caused a stir on social media:
Whoever thinks Gabriel is handsome raise your hand! 🙌🙌🙌 Me, you, him, us, you and them, right? 🤭 And of course there was more rain of comments about this almost unanimity.