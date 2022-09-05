Galaxy Wide 6 arrives with Dimensity 700, 90 Hz display and affordable price – All in Technology

Samsung has introduced a new low-cost 5G smartphone to the market, the Galaxy Wide 6. It is built around a 6.5-inch LCD screen that features HD+ resolution and support for 90 Hz refresh rate. There’s also a waterdrop notch at the top of the display for the 8MP front camera.

On the back, the Galaxy Wide 6 features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. Inside, it works with a Dimensity 700 chip combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. In addition, the device comes out of the box with the Android 12 system under the One UI interface.

In terms of connectivity, the model supports state-of-the-art 5G networks, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The rest of the features include a P2 headphone jack, a USB-C input and a 5,000mAh battery.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.5-inch LCD with HD resolution, 90 Hz adaptive

6.5-inch LCD with HD resolution, 90 Hz adaptive Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700

MediaTek Dimension 700 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Internal storage: 128 GB

128 GB Back camera: triple — 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth)

triple — 50 MP (main) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth) Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Drums: 5,000mAh, with 15W charging

5,000mAh, with 15W charging Connectivity: 5G Sub 6 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC

5G Sub 6 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC Others: Samsung Pay, standard 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung Pay, standard 3.5mm headphone jack Operational system: Android 12 under One UI interface.

The new Galaxy Wide 6 is a South Korean-exclusive smartphone with a starting price of KRW 349,000.