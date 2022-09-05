Germany announces 65 billion euros to alleviate energy costs and inflation

The German government announced on Sunday, 4, that it will invest more than 65 billion euros in measures to relieve the pressure of inflation and high energy prices for consumers. “We are united in a difficult time. As a country, we will overcome,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference.

Among the measures are additional one-time payments to contain energy costs, a planned price cap on a basic amount of energy consumption for households and individuals, and a successor to the popular “9 euro ticket” program for national public transport. , which allows unlimited travel on local and regional transport.

Scholz said he was “very aware” that Germans were struggling to cope with rising prices. He added that the government is prepared to help at this time. “We take these concerns very, very seriously,” he pointed out.

In recent weeks, the German government has announced other actions to help consumers, including one-time payments of €300 for workers and a reduction in the value-added tax on gas from 19% to 7%. The measure is valid until the end of March 2024.

