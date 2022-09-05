Germany Asks Forgiveness 50 Years After Attacks at the 1972 Munich Olympics | World

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier apologized on Monday at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the attacks at the 1972 Munich Olympics against Israeli athletes and team members at the airfield near Munich, where an attempt was made to failed rescue.

Steinmeier said Germany must bear its share of responsibility for failing to protect athletes and for taking decades to compensate victims’ families.

“We cannot correct what happened,” Steinmeier said in his speech. “I am ashamed. As the head of state of this country and on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, I apologize for the insufficient protection of athletes, for the insufficient resolution of this matter.”

Munich Olympics (1972)

Members of the Israeli Olympic team were taken hostage on September 5, 1972 in the athletes’ village by Palestinians from the Black September group.

Eleven Israelis, a German police officer and five of the Palestinian gunmen died after a clash at the Olympic village and Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield, when rescue efforts exploded in gunfire.

The Games continued despite the attacks and the International Olympic Committee ignored requests from victims’ families for nearly half a century for an official act of remembrance at an Olympic Games ceremony.

The IOC ended up holding a moment of silence and a reference to the victims of last year’s Munich Games at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the first time in nearly half a century.

As flags on all state buildings in the Bavarian capital flew at half-mast, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Steinmeier laid a wreath at the site.

The ceremony was attended by the head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, and other officials.

The German government and Israeli families on Friday agreed to a compensation offer totaling €28 million, with the federal government contributing €22.5 million. ), while 5 million euros (R$ 25.63 million) will come from the State of Bavaria and 500 thousand euros (R4 2.5 million) from Munich.