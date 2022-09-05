Gilberto Gil closes the Sunset Stage with a big family party and is applauded by the public | Rock in Rio 2022

On the most pop and youthful day of the first weekend of Rock in Rio 2022, Gilberto Gil was tasked with closing the Sunset Stage.

The 80-year-old singer faced a much smaller audience than that of the early afternoon in the same space, but he had a beautiful family party at the end of this Sunday (4).

In Luísa Sonza’s show, it was impossible to walk close to the stage, an easy move to do at the end of the night, however. But those who were on the Sunset Stage sang from beginning to end the 12 songs that Gil played, including “Drão”, “Tempo Rei” and “Aquele Abraço”.

Gil took the stage accompanied by his sons Bem, on guitar, Nara, on vocals, and José, on drums. João, grandson and member of the Gilsons, took turns on guitar and bass. Granddaughter Flor and daughter-in-law Mariá Pinkusfeld closed the backing vocals team.

Despite the family in the band, the show was not the same as the tour “We, a gente”, which has more members of the Gil clan and a different repertoire. At Rock in Rio, guest musicians were also part of the band.

A cute moment was when Flor, daughter of Bela Gil, sang “Garota de Ipanema” with her grandfather and got emotional before it even started.

Flor Gil sings with her grandfather at Rock in Rio

“It’s still a child thing, he’s only 13 years old”, joked the friendly Gil.

She is already part of Gil’s official band and will hardly leave this post. She can see that she likes it and has the talent to stay there.

“The first time there was a lot of mud, today there is not, but there is a little rain. Great pleasure to be here”, said Gil, remembering his participation in the festival in 1985.

Gilberto Gil starts show at Sunset with ‘Stage’

In the first edition, Nara and Pedro Gil, who died in 1990, played with his father. Well Gil was in Flora’s belly.

To honor their brother, who died in a car accident, Preta Gil and José wore a T-shirt with a photo of Pedro.

Gil’s best-known daughter joined in to sing “Andar com Fé” with Fran, her only child.

An hour of show as if everyone were on the balcony of the Gil family’s farm in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro. A beautiful and contrasting way to close this third day of Rock in Rio.