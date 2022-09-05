Girl fights incurable disease in SP that affects 1 in 1 million people: ‘very difficult to find’ | More health

Luísa Schettino, seven years old, has a different childhood from other children of the same age. She was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) 18, one very rare condition which, according to pediatric neurologist Karen Baldin, affects less than one individual per 1 million people .

The girl’s days begin at a neurological rehabilitation clinic in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, where the family lives. In the afternoon, she goes to the school where she attends the 1st grade of Elementary School with therapeutic follow-up.

Luisa’s motherthe psychologist Luana Schettino, told the g1 that the daughter has difficulties to walking, talking, chewing, interacting socially, brushing teeth, using cutlery and going to the bathroom. The girl also has poor attention span and difficulty concentrating, and her vision is also impaired.

Neuropediatrician Karen Baldin explained that SCA is a neurological sign that causes changes in motor coordination. Type 18 is chronic and slowly evolving, however, it is progressive. Aside from ACS, Luísa has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The neuropediatrician, however, stated that there is no relationship with SCA 18.

“This Ataxia is so rare that types 1, 2, 3, 4 are described in children, but 18 has no description. It is very difficult to find in the literature the description of Spinocerebellar Ataxia SCA type 18”, said the neuropediatrician.

According to the neuropediatrician, only 26 cases [da SCA 18] were described in an American family of five generations of Irish descent.

Ataxia is a hereditary conditionhowever, not every carrier should manifest the disease. “there is no cure until the moment. Rehabilitation therapies are indicated to improve the quality of life and survival of the individual”.

diagnosis and treatment

Psychologist Érika Rocha has been seeing Luísa since she was 3 years old., with treatments aimed at autism. According to her, during the evaluations, realized there was a motor issue that was not part of the ASD diagnosis.

“She could not walk without bumping into things and had difficulty in the act of eating. She fell a lot, getting to have several bruises on her face and body”, recalled the psychologist.

Érika said she had advised her parents to look for a neuropediatrician, but her mother always heard from doctors that the symptoms were related to autism. “My experience with ASD and all my study made me refuse to accept this diagnosis,” said the psychologist.

O diagnosis appeared after performing a complete DNA testindicated by neuropediatrician Karen, who found a genetic mutation, attributed to SCA 18.

Luísa undergoes an intensive treatment of 40 hours per week based on the Science of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). She has consultations with a psychologist, speech therapist, occupational therapy, psychopedagogy, music therapy, hippotherapy and aquatic psychomotricity.

Now, with the diagnosis, they added a treatment focused on motor difficulties. Soon, the child will begin physiotherapy focused on the symptoms of SCA 18. In order to offer a better quality of life to Luísa, the parents had to file a lawsuit in court so that the health plan could cover the treatment.

Businessman Renato Nunes Da Silva, Luísa’s father, said that his daughter changed the way he sees life. “It made me understand and know her the way she is, and not the way I would like it to be”.

“I learned to welcome her needs, stimulate her abilities and help her weaknesses, but always putting limits so that she knows the rights of others”, said Renato.

According to him, on the day he received the diagnosis, there were several doubts about his daughter’s future. However, Luísa, according to Renato, taught him about a “respectful, generous and compassionate” love. “I wanted to teach her so many things, but she is the one who teaches me a lot”said father.

The mother says she feels distressed by the lack of information and guidance on SCA. “I would like to rip out all the limitations, I would like to spare her, to have answers. Then I come back to reality and see that I only have one option, to move forward”.

“My daughter is my heart, my gift and my biggest choice. She teaches me about love, simplicity, determination, will and overcoming”, said Luana.

O g1 contacted the Brazilian Association of Hereditary and Acquired Ataxias (Abrahe) for more information about SCA 18, but did not get a response until the last update of this report. The World Health Organization (WHO) was also called, but said it had no data on the disease.

