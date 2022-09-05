Girlfriend of Brazilian who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner is arrested by Argentine Federal Police

According to the Clarín portal, Brenda was detained at the Palermo train station. Although she said she hadn’t seen Andrés in two days, Brenda was contradicted by security camera footage, which shows the two together on the day of the attack.

Also according to the Argentine portal, during testimony, the woman said she sought to distance herself from her boyfriend’s movements, however, the police believe that he did not act alone and that he had help from Brenda. The case remains under investigation.

Historic

According to Aníbal Fernández, Argentine security minister, Fernando, who was born in Brazil, is 35 years old. He has a license to work in the country as an app driver. In photos posted on social media, it is possible to see a tattoo of a Nazi symbol on the Brazilian’s elbow.

The minister also informed that the Brazilian received, last year, a warning for carrying a knife measuring 35 centimeters in length.

Federal police information reveals that the man was born in Brazil, but has lived in Argentina since at least 1993.

the attack

On Thursday night, the 1st, a Brazilian was arrested by the security team of the current vice president and former president of Argentina. The moment when the gun is pointed at Cristina Kirchner and the trigger is pulled was recorded by several cameras.

The man tried to hit Cristina as she arrived at the door of her home in the Argentine capital.

