Girlfriend of Brazilian who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner is arrested in Argentina

The companion of the man accused of trying assassinate Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner was arrested on Sunday in Buenos Aires by order of the judge who is in charge of the investigation.

The woman, identified as Brenda Uliarte, was recorded in the company of the attacker Fernando Sabag Montiel on the day of the attack, September 1, according to the press, contrary to her initial version that she had not found him in the 48 hours before the incident.

The 23-year-old gave an interview in which she said she had been living with Sabag Montiel for a month. She stated that she didn’t know he had guns and that she hadn’t talked about Kirchner either.

“Actually, I don’t remember mentioning the vice president. He complained about the dollar and the economy, like everyone else”, he declared to the Telefe channel. A few hours earlier, Gregorio Dalbón, Kirchner’s lawyer, said the man who attacked the vice president “did not act alone.”

The lawyer pointed out that, according to his own investigations, preparatory events took place and other people were aware of the attacker’s intentions.

Cristina Kirchner, 69, escaped unscathed from the attempted firearm attack, which despite being fired twice did not fire on Thursday night (1st), when she greeted a group of supporters who were waiting for her at the door of her house in Buenos Aires.

Who is the man who tried to kill Cristina Kirchner

Sabag Montiel , 35 years old, was charged with the crime of attempted murder with aggravation and has so far refused to speak with justice. The man, born in Brazil to an Argentine mother and a Chilean father, was arrested on March 17, 2021 for possession of a knife, but the case was closed. He has a Nazi symbol tattooed on him.

“I can anticipate that there are more people involved”, insisted Dalbón, before stating that “they are not public people, they are like this boy”. The lawyer criticized the fact that the aggressor’s cell phone had suffered, already in the hands of investigators, damage that apparently prevents access to the information on the device.

“It’s incredible that they make mistakes and lose data as important as what comes out of a murderer’s phone in this case,” said the lawyer, who announced the opening of another malpractice lawsuit.