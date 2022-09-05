Giro da Saúde: ban on vapes; penis reconstruction; fecal transplant

In the last week, a method created by a Brazilian to rebuild (and create from scratch) the penis gained media attention. In addition, another news that had repercussions in Brazil was the determination of the justice to ban the sale of electronic cigarettes, the vapes, in Brazil. See now the topics that have been the most popular in the last few days, here at Health Turn!

New method of penile reconstruction was developed by Brazilians (Image: Deon Black/Unsplash)

One of the highlights of the week had Brazilians as protagonists: a new surgical method for penis reconstruction made headlines after being published in a scientific journal. The main author of the article describing the technique, urologist Ubirajara Barroso Junior, is a specialist in genital reconstruction. Instead of using skin from other parts of the body to remake the organ (or create a new penis, in the case of mutilated patients or trans men), the doctor developed a different method.

It is the absence of corpora cavernosa that invalidates old methods of penile reconstruction, and even the corpus spongiosum is different: in recreated organs, the urethra ends in a hole at the bottom of the penis. The new technique, however, consists of an incision in the perineum.

The path passes through the pelvic bone and, instead of trying to detach the corpora cavernosa from the bone structure, a piece of the bone is cut together, tying it to a point further ahead, on the pubic bone. With this, the corpora cavernosa (which also exist in the clitoris and are long enough to create a penis) are able to reach the organ and fill it, making it functional for urinating and having erections.

Vapes — or e-cigarettes — will be banned in Brazil (Image: tommyandone/Envato)

On Thursday (1), the Ministry of Justice ordered 33 companies to suspend the sale of vapes, the famous electronic cigarettes, in Brazil. The justification, as published in the Official Gazette (DOU), is “risks to the life and health of the consumer”.

The publication, by the way, provided for the interruption of commercialization within 48 hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand. According to the Ministry of Justice, the companies sued act with a lack of transparency and good faith and induce consumers to believe that e-cigarettes are legal products – but they are not. The marketing of vapes was banned by the National Health Surveillance Agency in Brazil back in 2009.

Vapes may be more harmful to your health than regular cigarettes (Image: Racool-Studio/Envato)

According to the text published in the DOU, the increase in the commercialization of vapes mainly affects young Brazilians. And, despite having been, for a long time, seen as an alternative to those who wanted to stop smoking, the understanding of the Ministry and health experts about e-cigs is another: they even claim that the harm caused by electronic devices can be greater than those of ordinary cigarettes.

For Alexandre Todorovic Fabro, pathologist and associate of the Brazilian Society of Pathology (SBP), “electronic cigarettes cause the same diseases as regular cigarettes and also more acute injuries, such as the destruction of pneumocytes — the cells that line the pulmonary alveoli — by burning caused by the hot steam combined with toxic substances” present in the cartridges, the so-called juices or essences.

Fabro compares the situation to that of toxic smoke inhaled during a fire. With this type of damage, “if the person does not die, it forms pneumonia that leaves marks on the lung as if they were internal scars”. This is the case with the evali disease, caused by vapes. The nomenclature has been adopted since 2019 and stands for “lung diseases associated with e-cigarettes”. Also, vapes can cause the same problems as regular cigarette use, such as lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Fecal transplantation is recommended in the UK to fight resistant bacteria (Image: Twenty20photos/Envato)

British health authorities have decided to recommend fecal transplantation as a treatment for infections caused by the bacteria. Clostridium difficile, which, as the name implies, is quite resistant. The recommendation was made last week by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice).

Fecal transplantation is indicated for patients who have had two or more cases of diarrhea caused by the bacteria. The procedure is done either endoscopy (ie, through the mouth) or colonoscopy (through the rectum). There is also the option of transplanting the intestinal microbiota with pills prepared in the laboratory, which the patient ingests and modifies the flora of the intestines.

Nice expect to carry out between 450 and 500 fecal transplants in England alone. The measure should generate savings in the local public health budget, as it will reduce the use of antibiotics.

Tomato Flu is a variation of the hand-foot-mouth disease (Image: peoplecreations/Freepik)

The Tomato Flu has drawn media attention in recent weeks for causing an outbreak in young children in India. As the origin of the painting was not yet known, it was so named, due to the reddish spots that resemble the shape of a tomato.

Now, a study has revealed the true cause of the disease. Due to the skin rashes that the disease causes, British doctors responsible for the study even suspected monkeypox, but the results of the tests confirmed that it was a variation of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

Hand-foot-mouth is known to cause blisters on the palms of the hands, soles of the feet and mouths of children. It is an infection caused by a virus from the enterovirus family, called coxsackie A16, and which mainly affects children aged 5 years or younger. The disease is not considered serious and is self-limiting, that is, within a few weeks it disappears on its own from the body.

More on health and science: