Gkay becomes a joke on the networks after innovating and appearing with an unusual look at Rock in Rio: “I wanted to honor Supla”

Gessica Kayanebetter known as Gkay, surprised fans on Saturday night (3) by appearing with a totally different look at the Rock in Rio. The influencer used a punk style: she had her hair completely spiky. She also wore an all-red outfit that caught the eye.

In an interview with Quem Magazine, the famous revealed how the idea of ​​wearing this hair came about: “When I saw this hair I went crazy and then I really wanted to do it and nothing better than an opportunity like Rock in Rioyou know, for us to cause and use there, and put out that spirit of ours”, he explained.

The digital influencer said that she doesn’t mind being mocked and that she wanted to surprise everyone: “I think people already know that I’m a little crazy, but I think this personal interaction is super fun, it makes meme… I love it! funny, so it’s really cool for me,” he concluded.

When netizens saw the look of Gkay, several comments were made on different social networks: “I wanted to honor the king of Brazilian rock: Supla! I understood the reference”, wrote a follower. “What was this, Gkay? What did you do with your hair???”, asked a fan. “You are unique!”, said another admirer.