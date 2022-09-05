Globo narrator gets angry after receiving message: ‘most surreal and disgusting thing I’ve ever read’

support the 247

247 – Renata Silveira published an outburst this Sunday morning. The Globo narrator received a sexist comment from an internet user and made a point of repudiating the episode on social networks. The information is from the Yahoo portal.

“I think someone is dreaming of me. Underdog! It’s the most surreal and disgusting thing I’ve ever read around here. And there’s more to it than that,” she said.

“Too bad Twitter doesn’t help me with complaints. Meanwhile, people write what they want”, published Renata.

In response to a follower’s comment, Renata regretted that these practices continue to be frequent and said she was tired of this situation.

