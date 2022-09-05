Government of Bahia: survey shows ACM Neto with 49%, Jerônimo with 24% and João Roma with 9% – News

ACM Neto (União Brasil) leads the poll of voting intentions for governor of Bahia, according to the Real Time Big Data poll, commissioned by Record TV and released this Monday (5). With 49%, he leads the stimulated scenario — when a list with the names of candidates is presented to the voter. Jerônimo (PT) has 24% and João Roma (PL), 9%.

The other candidates do not score in the stimulated scenario. Check out:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 49%

Jerome (PT): 24%

João Roma (PL): 9%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Null/White: 8%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 10%

In the spontaneous scenario, when voters say who they would vote for without having received options, ACM Neto has 30%. Look:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 30%

Jerome (PT): 13%

João Roma (PL): 5%

Others: 2%

Null/White: 10%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 40%

Among valid votes, that is, without nulls or blanks, ACM Neto has 60% — enough for a first-round victory. Jerônimo has 29% and João Roma 11%.

The research also made a cut stimulated by regions. In the metropolitan region of Salvador, the results show:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 54%

Jerome (PT): 18%

João Roma (PL): 12%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Null/White: 6%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 10%



In the Center-South region of Bahia, the numbers show:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 42%

Jerome (PT): 28%

João Roma (PL): 7%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 1%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Null/White: 9%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13%



In the Center-North of Bahia, the survey looks like this:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 43%

Jerome (PT): 31%

João Roma (PL): 5%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Null/White: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 14%



In the south of Bahia, the research points out:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 47%

Jerome (PT): 21%

João Roma (PL): 12%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Null/White: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 13%



In Northeast Bahia, voting intentions show:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 41%

Jerome (PT): 31%

João Roma (PL): 7%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Null/White: 12%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 9%



In the Vale do São Francisco region, the list shows:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 50%

Jerome (PT): 20%

João Roma (PL): 4%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 1%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Null/White: 10%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 15%



Finally, in the Far West of Bahia, the scenario is:

ACM Neto (Brazil Union): 54%

Jerome (PT): 23%

João Roma (PL): 13%

Marcelo Millet (PCO): 0%

Kleber Rosa (PSOL): 0%

Giovani Damico (PCB): 0%

Null/White: 5%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 5%

Regarding the approval of Rui Costa (PT) for the government of Bahia, voters across the state classified it as:

Regular: 29%

Good: 28%

Great: 18%

Terrible: 14%

Bad: 7%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%





Senate

For the Senate, the stimulated survey shows Otto Alencar in the lead. Look:

Otto Alencar (PSD): 25%

Cacá Leão (PP): 17%

Dr. Raíssa Soares (PL): 12%

Tâmara Azevedo (PSOL): 4%

Marcelo Barreto (PMN): 0%

Cícero Araújo (PCO): 0%

Null/White: 16%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 26%

Real Time Big Data, registered with the TSE under number BA-04374/2022, heard 1,200 people between September 2 and 3. The margin of error is three percentage points and the confidence level is 95%.